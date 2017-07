If all the rich [South Sudanese] and all of the [government ministers in Juba] should send their children to the public schools, they would feel bound to concentrate their money on improving these schools until they met the highest ideals–Susan Brownell Anthony (1820–1906) American civil rights leader.

By PaanLuel Wël, Washington DC, USA, Planet Earth

The indispensability of quality education to the socioeconomic and political development of the war-ravaged Republic of South Sudan can’t be accentuated enough. However, the contemporary pathetic state of educational systems in South Sudan is not one that is conducive enough for the propagation of knowledge to school future leaders and to foster skilled workforce for the propulsion of the South Sudan’s economic prosperity.

It is not just quality of education in South Sudan that is so wanting; there are insufficient numbers of graduates from all levels of educational systems. And worse still, there are fewer than the required numbers of students in either primary or secondary schools and even in higher learning centers of education.

Cognizance of this educational quandary, President Kiir, on his inaugural address to the South Sudan Legislative Assembly (SSLA) at Nyakuron Cultural Centre in Juba, August 8, 2011, conceded, and then promised, that “education remains a major challenge as only a minority of our children has access to education. There is a need to scale up education enrolment quickly all over the country. To demonstrate our seriousness, within the first 100 days of the new government, 30 new primary schools and four new secondary schools will be constructed.”[1]

Well, the time to witness the fruition of “our seriousness within the first 100 days of the new government” is here. On April 20, 2012, the Minister for General Education and Instruction, Ustaz Joseph Ukel, officially released the results of the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) Examination, 2011.

The ministry of General Education and Instruction reported that there was “general improvement in the performance with 67% scoring at least a C- compared to 2010 when only 34% attained a similar score. Geography is the best-performed subject with 71.3% attaining C-. The worst performed subject is Maths in which only 9.25% obtained C-. The most improved subject is English in which 60.5% of the candidates scored C- compared to 36.9% in 2010. The results of two schools were withheld pending investigations into alleged examination malpractices.”

While 968 candidates registered for the 2011 South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) Examinations, only 880 sat the examinations because 88 of the registered candidates didn’t show up for the exams. Of the 880 who sat for the 2011 SSCSE, only 588 of them managed to score a mean grade of C- and above.

Gender-wise, of the 968 candidates registered for the 2011 (SSCSE) Examinations, 742 were boys while 226 were girls. The examination was taken at 27 different secondary schools within 11 counties and across 5 states (namely E.E.S, W.E.S, C.E.S, Lakes, and Jonglei) with E.E.S leading with 14 secondary schools. Unsurprisingly, E.E.S has the lion share of the candidates who sat the 2011 SSCSE exams.

The best overall candidate for the 2011 South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) Examinations was Lotara Charles Nyanzi from Magwi Secondary School, Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria State, with a mean score of 11.17 (A-). He was followed by Kon Emmanuel Chol with a mean score of 11.00 (A-) from St. Bakhita Secondary School in Kapoeta East County, Eastern Equatoria State, and Victoria Aledi Akec, third position, with a mean score of 10.83 (A-) from Loreto Girls Secondary School in Rumbek Central County, Lakes State.

The leading secondary school nationwide is Fulla Secondary School from Magwi County, E.E.S, with a mean grade of 7.6633 (B) followed by Kajo-keji Secondary School from Kajo-keji County, C.E.S, with mean grade of 7.0561 (C+). Of the top ten best-performing schools nationwide, 6 are from Eastern Equatoria State.

The best performing boy is Lotara Charles Nyanzi from Magwi Secondary School followed by Kon Emmanuel Chol from St. Bakhita Secondary School. The best overall girl nationwide is Victoria Aledi Akec from Loreto Girls Secondary School followed by Martha Akuch Majier from Dr. John Garang Memorial Secondary School, Juba County.

For the sake of policy makers and educational analyst in/on South Sudan, here are some prepared data on the 2011 SSCSE examination results:

Top 10 Best Candidates for the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) Examinations, 2011

Candidate’s Name Sex State County School’s Name Mean Score Mean Grade National Ranking Lotara Charles Nyanzi M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 11.17 A- 1 Kon Emmanuel Chol M E.E.S Kapoeta East St. Bakhita Sec. School 11.00 A- 2 Victoria Aledi Akec F Lakes Rumbek Central Loreto Girls Sec. School 10.83 A- 3 Amba Samuel Ceasar M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 10.67 A- 4 Okeny Paul M E.E.S Torit Torit Day Sec. School 10.67 A- 4 Okeny Morrish Ochan M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 10.50 A- 6 Irra John Sabazio M E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 10.33 B+ 7 Abraham Marial Akec M Lakes Rumbek East Hope and Resurrection Sec. School 10.33 B+ 7 Oyoo Dominic Albino M E.E.S Magwi Lobone Sec. School 10.33 B+ 7 Martha Akuch Majier F C.E.S Juba Dr. John Garang Memorial Sec. School 10.17 B+ 10 Amaju Joseph Ubur M E.E.S Magwi Lobone Sec. School 10.17 B+ 10 Janda Samsom Lawrence M E.E.S Kapoeta East St. Bakhita Sec. School 10.17 B+ 10

Top 10 Best Boys for the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) Examinations, 2011

Candidate’s Name Sex State County School’s Name Mean Score Mean Grade National Ranking Lotara Charles Nyanzi M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 11.17 A- 1 Kon Emmanuel Chol M E.E.S Kapoeta East St. Bakhita Sec. School 11.00 A- 2 Amba Samuel Ceasar M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 10.67 A- 3 Okeny Paul M E.E.S Torit Torit Day Sec. School 10.67 A- 3 Okeny Morrish Ochan M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 10.50 A- 5 Irra John Sabazio M E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 10.33 B+ 6 Abraham Marial Akec M Lakes Rumbek East Hope and Resurrection Sec. School 10.33 B+ 6 Oyoo Dominic Albino M E.E.S Magwi Lobone Sec. School 10.33 B+ 6 Amaju Joseph Ubur M E.E.S Magwi Lobone Sec. School 10.17 B+ 9 Janda Samsom Lawrence M E.E.S Kapoeta East St. Bakhita Sec. School 10.17 B+ 9

Top 10 Best Girls for the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) Examinations, 2011

Candidate’s Name Sex State County School’s Name Mean Score Mean Grade National Ranking Victoria Aledi Akec F Lakes Rumbek Central Loreto Girls Sec. School 10.83 A- 1 Martha Akuch Majier F C.E.S Juba Dr. John Garang Memorial Sec. School 10.17 B+ 2 Jokudu Josephine F C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 9.17 B 3 Veronicah Adut Achol F Lakes Rumbek Central Loreto Girls Sec. School 8.83 B 4 Mandera Hellen Faride F E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 8.67 B 5 Mandera Grace Kajoki F C.E.S Kajo-keji Pamoju Girls Sec. School 8.50 B 6 Rojo Rose Kwori F C.E.S Kajo-keji Pamoju Girls Sec. School 8.50 B 6 Priscilla Ayen Dhiop F Lakes Rumbek Central Loreto Girls Sec. School 8.33 B- 8 Luba Paibe David F C.E.S Kajo-keji Pamoju Girls Sec. School 8.33 B- 8 Aziku Cicily Opigo F E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.17 B- 10 Deborah Nyabol Buol F E.E.S Magwi Nimule Model Sec. School 8.17 B- 10

National Ranking of Secondary Schools in South Sudan for the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) Examinations, 2011

Name State County Number of Candidates Mean Score Mean Grade National Ranking Fulla Sec. School E.E.S Magwi 72 7.6633 B- 1 Kajo-keji Sec. School C.E.S Kajo-keji 51 7.0561 C+ 2 Loa Sec. School E.E.S Magwi 34 6.8918 C+ 3 Chukudum Sec. School E.E.S Budi 27 6.6911 C+ 4 Nile Progressive Sec. School E.E.S Magwi 27 6.5189 C+ 5 Lire Sec. School C.E.S Kajo-keji 25 6.5012 C+ 6 Magwi Sec. School E.E.S Magwi 55 6.4542 C 7 Pamoju Girls Sec. School C.E.S Kajo-keji 31 6.3535 C 8 St. Bakhita Sec. School E.E.S Kapoeta East 26 6.3342 C 9 Loreto Girls Sec. School Lakes Rumbek Central 8 6.2900 C 10 Lobone Sec. School E.E.S Magwi 28 6.2850 C 11 Chukudum Progressive Academy E.E.S Budi 20 5.9245 C 12 Jalimo Sec. School C.E.S Kajo-keji 14 5.9171 C 13 St. Augustine Sec. School E.E.S Ikwoto 30 5.7833 C 14 Hope and Resurrection Sec. School Lakes Rumbek East 16 5.6919 C 15 Agola Sec. School E.E.S Magwi 29 5.3445 C- 16 Nimule Model Sec. School E.E.S Magwi 20 5.2005 C- 17 Nyongwa Sec. School E.E.S Magwi 17 5.1276 C- 18 Dr. John Garang Memorial Sec. School C.E.S Juba 59 4.7968 C- 19 Alliance High School Jonglei Bor 12 4.6675 C- 20 Werkok Sec. School Jonglei Bor 11 4.6673 C- 21 Kiri Sec. School C.E.S Kajo-keji 28 4.6436 C- 22 Lui Girls National Sec. School W.E.S Mundri East 32 4.5831 C- 23 Panekar Sec. School Lakes Yirol West 12 4.2367 D+ 24 Comboni Sec. School, Mapuordit Lakes Yirol West 24 4.1942 D+ 25 Torit Day Sec. School E.E.S Torit 167 4.1893 D+ 26 Borongole Sec. School E.E.S Magwi 5 3.9660 D+ 27 MEAN SCORE FOR THE 2011 SSCSE EXAMINATION 5.6667 C

Top 100 Best Candidates for the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) Examinations, 2011

Candidate’s Name Sex State County School’s Name Mean Score Mean Grade National Ranking Lotara Charles Nyanzi M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 11.17 A- 1 Kon Emmanuel Chol M E.E.S Kapoeta East St. Bakhita Sec. School 11.00 A- 2 Victoria Aledi Akec F Lakes Rumbek Central Loreto Girls Sec. School 10.83 A- 3 Amba Samuel Ceasar M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 10.67 A- 4 Okeny Paul M E.E.S Torit Torit Day Sec. School 10.67 A- 4 Okeny Morrish Ochan M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 10.50 A- 6 Irra John Sabazio M E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 10.33 B+ 7 Abraham Marial Akec M Lakes Rumbek East Hope and Resurrection Sec. School 10.33 B+ 7 Oyoo Dominic Albino M E.E.S Magwi Lobone Sec. School 10.33 B+ 7 Martha Akuch Majier F C.E.S Juba Dr. John Garang Memorial Sec. School 10.17 B+ 10 Amaju Joseph Ubur M E.E.S Magwi Lobone Sec. School 10.17 B+ 10 Janda Samsom Lawrence M E.E.S Kapoeta East St. Bakhita Sec. School 10.17 B+ 10 Ochola Bin Odol M E.E.S Kapoeta East St. Bakhita Sec. School 10.00 B+ 13 Talib Paskwali Beshir M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.83 B+ 14 Andruga Christopher M E.E.S Magwi Nile Progressive Sec. School 9.83 B+ 14 Lemi Richard Augustine M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.67 B+ 16 Modi Bilal Joseph M E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 9.67 B+ 16 Odera Charles Ogeno M E.E.S Magwi Lobone Sec. School 9.67 B+ 16 Ochiti Richard Patrick M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 9.67 B+ 16 Cube Charles Francis M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.50 B+ 20 Peter Ador Kuer M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.50 B+ 20 Sebit Moses Drali M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.50 B+ 20 Wani David Emilio M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.50 B+ 20 Mangisto Simon Bilan M E.E.S Budi Chukudum Progressive Academy 9.50 B+ 20 Keri Geofrey Koma M E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 9.50 B+ 20 Ongori Peter Akai M E.E.S Ikwoto St. Augustine Sec. School 9.50 B+ 20 Lotiki A. Johnson M E.E.S Budi Chukudum Progressive Academy 9.33 B 21 William Lovito Arksen Gazebo M E.E.S Budi Chukudum Sec. School 9.33 B 21 Ijjo Simon Samuel M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.33 B 21 Wani Innocent Pitia M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.33 B 21 Nyika Emmanuel James M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 9.33 B 21 Sokiri Jackson M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 9.33 B 21 Garang Abraham Chol M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.17 B 27 Inyani Emmanuel John M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.17 B 27 Maliap Madit Mabior M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.17 B 27 Malou John Deng M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.17 B 27 Onoma John Omony M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.17 B 27 Jame Simon Nyombe M C.E.S Kajo-keji Jalimo Sec. School 9.17 B 27 Jokudu Josephine F C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 9.17 B 27 Loku Jimmy Dima M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 9.17 B 27 Onyango Morrish Richard M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 9.17 B 27 Otim Robert Matata M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 9.17 B 27 Taban Joseph Lino M C.E.S Juba Dr. John Garang Memorial Sec. School 9.00 B 37 Kenyi Michael Augustine M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.00 B 37 Odoch Peter Denis M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 9.00 B 37 Mono Isaac soma M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 9.00 B 37 Drichi Godwill Mogga M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.83 B 41 Drici Isaac Mark M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.83 B 41 Mono Emmanuel Geri M C.E.S Kajo-keji Jalimo Sec. School 8.83 B 41 Jede Benet Gale M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 8.83 B 41 Kenyi Friday Ladu M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 8.83 B 41 Veronicah Adut Achol F Lakes Rumbek Central Loreto Girls Sec. School 8.83 B 41 Nyeko Bosco Taban M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 8.83 B 41 Alue Tom Albert M E.E.S Magwi Nile Progressive Sec. School 8.83 B 41 Mawa Solomon Jackson M E.E.S Ikwoto St. Augustine Sec. School 8.83 B 41 Oler Johnstone Imalio M E.E.S Kapoeta East St. Bakhita Sec. School 8.83 B 41 Samuel Arite Mauro Lohitamoi M E.E.S Budi Chukudum Progressive Academy 8.67 B 51 Batal Jacob David M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.67 B 51 Lagu William Elizeo M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.67 B 51 Owor Peter Simon M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.67 B 51 Thon Philip Awuoi M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.67 B 51 Ocheng Mohammed Tabu M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 8.67 B 51 Muludyang Chaplain Wudu M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kiri Sec. School 8.67 B 51 Mandera Hellen Faride F E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 8.67 B 51 Oryem James Victor M E.E.S Magwi Lobone Sec. School 8.67 B 51 Oyom Charles Sam M E.E.S Ikwoto St. Augustine Sec. School 8.67 B 51 Onek James M E.E.S Magwi Agola Sec. School 8.50 B 61 William Lopeyok Natemo Limir M E.E.S Budi Chukudum Sec. School 8.50 B 61 Dhieu Jacob Ajak M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.50 B 61 Giet Alaak Bul M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.50 B 61 Lokeya Amos Lamuk M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.50 B 61 Murecu Samuel Amos M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.50 B 61 Wani Emmanuel Jacob M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.50 B 61 Poni Betty Bugga M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 8.50 B 61 Abucha Joseph Odego M E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 8.50 B 61 Mandera Grace Kajoki F C.E.S Kajo-keji Pamoju Girls Sec. School 8.50 B 61 Rojo Rose Kwori F C.E.S Kajo-keji Pamoju Girls Sec. School 8.50 B 61 Abuni James Kassim M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Kur Peter Riem M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Stephen Loro Wani M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Yai Tong Deng M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Roba Michael Maika M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Unzi Michael M E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Vuciri Richard John M E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Priscilla Ayen Dhiop F Lakes Rumbek Central Loreto Girls Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Luba Paibe David F C.E.S Kajo-keji Pamoju Girls Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Lodai Abraham Paul M E.E.S Ikwoto St. Augustine Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Lokuju David Lino Chamuka M E.E.S Budi Chukudum Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Daniel Mayen Nyariel M Lakes Yirol West Comboni Sec. School, Mapuordit 8.33 B- 72 SORO CHAPLAIN LUKANG M C.E.S Kajo-keji Lire Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Otim William Lam M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Gabriel Wuor Monyluak M E.E.S Magwi Nimule Model Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Wani Joseph Tombe M E.E.S Magwi Nimule Model Sec. School 8.33 B- 72 Loku Alex Simba M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Aziku Cicily Opigo F E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Michael Okot Barnabas M E.E.S Magwi Lobone Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Amoko Charles Ben M E.E.S Magwi Nile Progressive Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Lopeche Peter Clement M E.E.S Ikwoto St. Augustine Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Ali Abdulbagi Nurein M E.E.S Kapoeta East St. Bakhita Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Santino Duang Maker M C.E.S Juba Dr. John Garang Memorial Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 YUGA BENSON MOGGA M C.E.S Kajo-keji Lire Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Olweny Thomas Alfred M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Onek James William M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Ongwen Peter Ojara M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Deborah Nyabol Buol F E.E.S Magwi Nimule Model Sec. School 8.17 B- 88 Lokorio Hellen Naboi Akie F E.E.S Budi Chukudum Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Sebit Ramadan Musa M E.E.S Magwi Fulla Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Loduro Moses Elikana M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Tomor Fred Wani M C.E.S Kajo-keji Kajo-keji Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Kenyi Bosco Chau M E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Kenyi Francis M E.E.S Magwi Loa Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Oyira Joseph John M E.E.S Magwi Nile Progressive Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Jaguru Stella F C.E.S Kajo-keji Pamoju Girls Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Juan Janet F C.E.S Kajo-keji Pamoju Girls Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Celerino Peter Ocele M E.E.S Ikwoto St. Augustine Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Lotiira Joseph Lokwar M E.E.S Kapoeta East St. Bakhita Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 LOGURIYA-NG ALEX WANI M C.E.S Kajo-keji Lire Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Okot James Peter M E.E.S Magwi Magwi Sec. School 8.00 B- 100 Drici James Marcelo M E.E.S Magwi Nyongwa Sec. School 8.00 B- 100

It is my sincere hope that this small effort of mine would help South Sudanese and others make sense of the 2011 South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education (SSCSE) examination results released by the Ministry of Education from Juba on April 20, 2012.

PaanLuel Wël (paanluel2011@gmail.com) is the Managing Editor of PaanLuel Wël: South Sudanese Bloggers. He can be reached through his Facebook page, Twitter account or on the blog: http://paanluelwel2011.wordpress.com/