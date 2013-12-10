- Peace and Unity among the Nuer
- Development and Empowerment
- Youth & Children
- Women
- Health and Education
- Businesses
- Leadership
- Reduction of NCDS Annual Membership fee
- Leadership term limit to 2 years per term with maximum of 4 years
- Establishment of the Board of Directors (3 years term) with primary responsibility of mobilizing resources.
- Social Integration (Relations to the mainstream society wherever Nuer may be)
- Establishment of NCDS, Inc. USA Annual Convention
- Political future of the Nuer people in South Sudan
- Modernization of the Nuer Language
- Establishment of NCDS office in the United States of America (physical address)
The convention was well attended with representation from the following continent or countries, namely: Africa, Canada and the United States of America. The Commission Leadership thanked attendees, speakers, presenters and the NCDS, Inc. USA Leadership for entrusting us and for their belief in collective leadership to move our community forward in the quest for justice and fair application of the rule of law in our beloved country, Republic of South Sudan. The details and elaboration of each category are filed with the NCDS, Inc. USA leadership to be presented in the upcoming Inaugural address of the Newly President-Elect in early January 2014.
The Commission Leadership congratulates the NCDS President-Elect, Mrs. Nyanguok Gatlou Riek for her hard won victory in ascending to the NCDS, Inc. USA top leadership. Given the historic nature of this election, the commission equally thanked the Nuer Community members for leading the way in fulfillment of basic rights that “all men are created equal” regardless of gender or backgrounds and this proves that Nuer Community is and will always lead the way in democratic transformation and implementation of fair and free society.
A special thank goes to the Commission Team for their diligent and commitment in making this year convention a success and fruitful. For information, please contact us at commission.ncic2013@gmail.com or on our website at www.nuercommunityconvention.org
Valentino Deng Foundation. Org would like to explore creating a secondary school in a Nuer area of South Sudan. VAD has school now in Maria Bai, SS. Could someone contact me about this Nuer school idea.