December 10, 2013 December 10, 2013

Press Release

The Second Annual Nuer Community International Convention – Recommendations and Resolutions 2013/USA

United States, December 10, 2013 (SSNA) — The Nuer Community Development Service (NCDS), Inc. USA called for its 2nd Annual Nuer Community International Convention to address and deliberate on the following topics; namely Unity, Peace, Development, Social Integration and the political future of the Nuer people in South Sudan. The NCDS Leadership formed a commission tasked with the responsibilities to organize and solicit funding for the convention. The commission got to work and implemented worldwide strategies and invited Nuer Community members, faith based groups, political leaders and friends of the Nuer Community throughout the world to convene in Omaha, Nebraska USA from Thursday through Saturday, November 28 – 30, 2013. As a result of the three days discussions, presentations, and community general sessions, the following recommendations and resolutions were reached and passed by the General Assembly of the NCDS; namely:

Peace and Unity among the Nuer

Development and Empowerment

Youth & Children

Women

Health and Education

Businesses

Leadership

Reduction of NCDS Annual Membership fee

Leadership term limit to 2 years per term with maximum of 4 years

Establishment of the Board of Directors (3 years term) with primary responsibility of mobilizing resources.

Social Integration (Relations to the mainstream society wherever Nuer may be)

Establishment of NCDS, Inc. USA Annual Convention

Political future of the Nuer people in South Sudan

Modernization of the Nuer Language

Establishment of NCDS office in the United States of America (physical address)

The convention was well attended with representation from the following continent or countries, namely: Africa, Canada and the United States of America. The Commission Leadership thanked attendees, speakers, presenters and the NCDS, Inc. USA Leadership for entrusting us and for their belief in collective leadership to move our community forward in the quest for justice and fair application of the rule of law in our beloved country, Republic of South Sudan. The details and elaboration of each category are filed with the NCDS, Inc. USA leadership to be presented in the upcoming Inaugural address of the Newly President-Elect in early January 2014.

The Commission Leadership congratulates the NCDS President-Elect, Mrs. Nyanguok Gatlou Riek for her hard won victory in ascending to the NCDS, Inc. USA top leadership. Given the historic nature of this election, the commission equally thanked the Nuer Community members for leading the way in fulfillment of basic rights that “all men are created equal” regardless of gender or backgrounds and this proves that Nuer Community is and will always lead the way in democratic transformation and implementation of fair and free society.

A special thank goes to the Commission Team for their diligent and commitment in making this year convention a success and fruitful. For information, please contact us at commission.ncic2013@gmail.com or on our website at www.nuercommunityconvention.org

Thank you!

Department of Information and Public Affairs

Office of the Commission

The 2nd Annual Nuer Community International Convention 2013/USA

Nuer Community Development Services (NCDS), Inc. USA

Email: commission.ncic2013@gmail.com