By Concerned South Sudanese living in Diaspora

December 24, 2013 (SSNA) — Many South Sudanese today are still asking themselves a question of who actually killed the founder father of the SPLM/A Dr. John Garang De Mabior.

The foul plays had been put out about his death. As matter of facts, the death of Dr. John Garang de Mabior was narrated as it happened because it is noticeable for any human being to die when time comes. However, it might have not been the case. The death of Dr. John Garang strictly happened in the hands of these two East Africans criminals, Presidents Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan and his mentor Ugandans President Yoweri Museveni.

The strategic plan of President Salva Kiir to eliminate SPLM leaders he calls Dr. John Garang’s boys is a true indication that Commander Salva had planed an assassination of the founder father of the SPLM in coordination with President Yoweri Museveni. It has been crystal clear throughout the South Sudan if you ask a question or want to know how Dr. John Garang actually died, you would be either arrested or clandestinely killed by Salva Kir’s National Security Agent. The current Mister of interior Mr. Alew Ayuen Alew got into trouble with Salva Kiir Mayardit for being openly accused the president of Uganda after the investigators report manipulated by President Salva Kir Mayardit and his counterpart Yoweri Museveni. Mr. Alew was dismissed from the SPLM for questioning the involvement of Uganda government into the assassination of Dr. John Garang in July of 2005.

One doesn’t need to be a rocket scientist to know this factual crime. The dismissals of Generals Alew Ayuen Alew and Tellar Ring Deng were first events that enlightened South Sudanese of a hidden crime. After series mistreatments against the latters, it forced both Alew and Tellar to apologize against their wills to the master-killer of SPLM trusted leader that they wouldn’t repeat this grave mistake again. Their uncommitted sins were forgiven and therefore welcomed back to the SPLM house.

In 2004, Commander Salva Kiir had a serious disagreement with late Dr. Garang and secretly planned to defect from the SPLM so that the CPA couldn’t be signed. His fear was that once the CPA is signed with the Sudan government, he was not going to survive under Dr. John Garang’s administration, and therefore persuaded the very long time friend of SPLM leader who was his uncle Mr. Bona Malual and late former South Sudan defense minister Dominic Diem who were the close advisor to Commander Salva Kiir to support him on his failed rebellion.

Lastly, the fact that South Sudanese should know is that Salva Kiir Mayardit was a deliberated killer of Dr. John Garang as he did to number of South Sudanese revolutionaries. President Salva Kiir Mayardit currently wants to kill the widow of Dr. John Garang, Garang boys, and other opponents such Dr. Riek Machar and Alfred Alado Gore who their political objectives are contrary to his. Based on these unfolded empirical evidences, therefore, President Salva Kiir Mayardit will be brought to justice for systematic assassinations of innocent South Sudanese who joined the bush for something that didn’t warrant their intentional assassinations.

The authors are Concerned South Sudanese who live Diaspora. They can be reached at concernsouthsudanesecitzens@hotmail.com