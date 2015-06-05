By Gatwech Deng Wal

June 4, 2015 (SSNA) — Corruptions and crimes such as bribery, embezzlement, nepotism and war plus many more are caused by leaders who have married fifty wives or multi-marriages. Chief of General Staff, Paul Malong Awan and President, Salva Kiir Mayardit are in that circle.

There is no doubt that Paul Malong Awan and Salva Kiir Mayardit are the ones fuelling South Sudan’s conflict. Under their leadership, South Sudan will forever remain divided and thus country instability will never come to an end. This is because their main aim is to feed their families and children, not thinking of the country and its people.

South Sudan’s conflict is not between Nuer and Dinka tribes, it is between interests. Interests of those who wanted to live under chaos, corruptions and oppression leadership and those who want to bring the change of stability, peace and fair justice in the country.

Paul Malong Awan and Salva Kiir Mayardit recruited, trained and equipped their tribal men, that is, Mathiang Anyoors and Gelwengs under the guise of protecting Dinkan’s interest against other South Sudanese tribes. This was not the purpose; however, it was a plan to protect their wealth. Mathiang Anyoors and Gelwengs are innocents. They were misled and deceived with unfolded purpose. Therefore, even if criminal justice needs to be served today, they cannot be guilty or be charged with anything but instrumental offences and accessories. The conflict causers, transgressors and real serial killers are Paul Malong Awan and Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The main concerns of Paul Malong Awan and Salva Kiir Mayardit are their wives and children. They stressed and depressed with their families’ responsibilities, thus, their staying in the leadership is not the aim of leading people but it is the question they always ask themselves with- “who will feed our fifty wives and hundreds of children once we stepped down from the leadership”! Without their families pressure on them, peace should come into place in a minute. This pressure of their families’ feedings will not let the two leaders practice patriotic country’s leadership, rather than pushing down, destroying and leading country and its people on the verge of collapse.

Although international communities such as UK, USA and Norway and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) countries have wasted their times and resources in order to bring peace in South Sudan, I doubt that peace will prevail, however, unless some wives from Paul Malong Awan and Salva Kiir Mayardit are being divorced.

I felt that what triggered conflict and prevent peace to come in South Sudan are those who have fifty wives or multi-marriages. But what they do not know is that South Sudan is bigger than their families. Even if someone wished death to their families and it happens, South Sudan should still exist. And South Sudan should not be a country if all 64 (sixty-four) tribes perished.

South Sudan is rich in terms of resources – only good management needed from those who call themselves leaders. If its resources are well managed, then the cumbersome situation South Sudanese are now facing should not be in place and everyone can get something little. And those who wanted to destroy the country for their families’ benefits would still survive and live a good life.

The author lives in Australia and he can be reached at gatwechdeng@gmail.com.