Kampala/Nairobi, November 23, 2016 (SSNA) — The Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Daniel Kidega tells Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta that pulling troops from South Sudan is not good for the region, arguing that Kenya has been an advocate for the regional peace and stability, Kenyan-based newspaper, The Star reported.

Backed by at least ten MPs, Kidega, said Nairobi does not have control over the firing of General Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki.

“The reasons for the sacking of the Kenyan general is beyond us and most importantly we need to save South Sudan from humanitarian crisis,” Kidega said.

“We should leave the issues of the generals to the generals and focus in safeguarding our region. South Sudan is part of the EAC, whatever happens in any part of the EAC, affects the totality of the community,” he noticed.

General Mogoa, a Kenyan, was fired early this month by the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon over civilian deaths in South Sudan.

A UN investigative panel concluded in its report that the General failed to perform his leadership duties, resulting in death of civilians and attack on UN personnel in July.

“A lack of leadership on the part of key senior mission personnel culminated in a chaotic and ineffective response to the violence,” the report reads in part.

Nairobi responded furiously, blasting the UN over sacking of its General and withdrew 1,000 troops from the war-torn South Sudan, and later detained and deported top South Sudanese rebel Spokesman to Juba over a Facebook post.