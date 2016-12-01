Juba/Pretoria, December 1, 2016 (SSNA) — The leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) Dr. Riek Machar has appointed Henry L. Odwar, Tingo Peter Regbigo, and Stephen Par Kuol to top leadership posts, an order obtained by the South Sudan News Agency has shown.

Odwar has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the armed opposition. While Regbigo has been appointed Secretary General of the SPLM/A-IO. Kuol is appointed Chairman of the National Committee of Foreign Relations.

It is the first time for Machar to appoint anyone in top rebel positions since he fled Juba in July.

The three senior posts have been vacant since former Deputy Chairman Alfred Lado Gore, Former Secretary General Dhiu Mathok Diing Wol, and former foreign relations head Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth were approached by Taban Deng to join his faction in Juba.

A senior SPLM-IO official told the SSNA that more political and military promotions or appointments will follow as the armed movement is getting ready for what he described as “all options.”