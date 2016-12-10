Juba/Nairobi, December 10, 2016 (SSNA) — The Republic of South Sudan is set to disarm civilians soon after a secret bill currently being worked out by a parliamentary committee at South Sudan Parliament passed, a senior military officer told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA).
The officer who demanded that the SSNA not reveal his name states that the bill is not an actual bill, asserting “the government is talking to all Members of parliament (MPs) who may not like the plan” to make sure they agree to the request and passed what he called a “simple voice resolution” to give South Sudanese President Salva kiir power to use the national army to wage a disarmament campaign against any civilian who owns a gun.
“A secret disarmament campaign will soon take place. We have been working on this plan since September, so the parliament is working on it as we speak,” the source told the SSNA.
“It is going to be a quick operation,” he asserted.
The South Sudan News Agency has confirmed that South Sudan’s government is in fact working on a secret disarmament resolution and the committee responsible for the passing of the bill is occupied only by Kiir’s handpicked parliamentarians.
Documents obtained by the SSNA indicate that the campaign will be waged militarily against “selected areas” and that Juba will label those places “rebel-held territories” or “anti-peace areas.”
