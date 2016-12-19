New York/Juba, December 19, 2016 (SSNA) — The United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-mon has issued a chilling warning Monday, telling the Security Council to act or the war-torn nation will be on its way towards “mass atrocities”.
“If we fail to act, South Sudan will be on a trajectory towards mass atrocities. Its people will be the target of those atrocities while they pin their hopes on the international community in general and the Security Council,” Ki-moon told the visibly nervous council.
Early today, the United States Ambassador to UN Samantha Power said her country is seeking a fresh vote on South Sudan arms embargo and demanded that all members of the Security Council must raise their hands during the vote, arguing that the vote is about “life-and-death” for the people of South Sudan.
“I am afraid that process is about to begin unless immediate action is taken. The Security Council must take steps to stem the flow of arms to South Sudan, as well as send a clear warning that hate speech, incitement and violence must end, and that there will be accountability for mass atrocities and other crimes,” he explained.
He also told the council that “an inclusive and credible process requires all parties to the conflict to have a seat at the negotiating table with the ability to share and exercise power without fear of reprisals.”
The Secretary-General disclosed at the meeting that South Sudan’s government are planning to launch military offensive against forces loyal to former South Sudanese Vice president and rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar.
“Reports suggest that President Salva Kiir and his loyalists are contemplating a new military offensive in the coming days against the SPLM-In Opposition,” Ki-moon reveals.
The United Nations has recently warned of a looming genocide in the war-tron young nation and added that ethnic cleansing is already underway in some parts of the country.
The Security Council is expected to meet to discuss the issue.
Genocide is on, if people be killed in the shop is not a genocides? UN. Should not wait for so long because people are going to killed them self a lot in the coming months. The government is doing something wrong in country.
It is very shameful that the UN has become an interest group. If they can’t listen to their leader, then what is the use of having such an organization?
South sudanese should be given a time to solve their diffences by themselves or with their African countries party without involvement of security council.
IGAD is ineffective towards the crisis of South Sudan, because they have direct interest with Salva Kirr regime who bribes all of them. Kenya started it’s cooperation with the government of South Sudan, on deporting the opponents to South Sudan to be killed there, as well as Uganda is not hiding its military support to the government of South Sudan. I GAD lost its credibility, therefore we are seeking quick intervention of the security council in South Sudan to stop the ethnic cleansing which planned by Dinka Council of Elders.
UN need to understand fighting rebel is not genocide but moon is supporting such incident to happen,what shall arm embargo impact on rebel then targeting goverment which is your number one enemy.
What kind of genocide the UN Secretary General Ban Ki moon talking about?
Genocide had happened since 2013 when 28,000 unarmed Nuer civilians were murdered in cold-blood by Salva Kiir’s genocidal regime . They are killings non Dinka backgrounds across South Sudan using government power . Equatoria region is now a target to Dinka led Goverment after they mass killed Nuer 2013/2015, Chollo Kingdom on 2010, Greater Fertiit in Wau in 2012, and Murle in 2012.
The Dinka Mathiang Anyor militias are using terrorist styles of killings like.
1 beheaded victims by choff off their heads, legs and hands.
2 gang rapings young girls and women lawlessly and burned them alive after sexual assaults.
3 sexual slavery by kidnapped young girls and women
4 blazed or razed to grounds towns and villages of non Dinka in Equatoria region , Upper Nile region and Bahr el Ghazal region of Greater Fertiit of Wau.
Where was this UN security council in South Sudanese armed conflict with N. Sudan from 1955-2005?
Attacking rebels is not genocide. Aren’the rebels not also attacking?
Ban Ki-moon & UN are not partial. It is one to condemn more violence and another to use fear to push certain agenda. It is clear they are not for peace.
I can see why South Sudan govt distrust, not cooperate with that UN.
We don’t accept that.
Dinka are good people.
Dinka are not good people now based on what Kiir has done to Nuer, Equatoria, Chollok, and Morlie while majority of Dinka still supporting Kiir on his ugly action.
Not one Dinka has harm any other South Sudanese in Dinka areas.
You can’t say that about Nuer areas, now in former West & Central Equatorial regions. This is unacceptable.
Government of South Sudan is NOT Dinka. Any blame on government is entirely for that government.
Why Dinka support government?
Like most South Sudanese who joined SPLA and liberated South Sudan, it’s always an individual decision not tribe.
Ahaa, its good dialogue regarding this article
at this place at this web site, I have read all that, so
now me also commenting here.
it is shameful for the most respected person(Ban ki moon) to report lies and provocation and created useless thinking which is not in south Sudanese’s heart.
no genocide in south sudan but Ban encourage it to happen
we will not accept that.
Keya M you said Not one Dinka has harm any other South Sudanese in Dinka areas. Are you not ashamed of yourself and of your tribe! what is in your area that can attract people to go there. You don’t cultivate, you don’t work, you don’t even build huts only women are the one doing that, what kind of human being you are. You don’t even know how to cook that is why you go to other places where there is plenty of food and instead of staying peacefully, you robe other people property, grab their land and kill them in cold blood without a shame what a pathetic and disgrace! See yourselves on the mirror you will discover how evil you are.
I am quite sure hundred person if you and other south Sudanese exchange dwellings, you all go to other towns and others move under your trees, after 6 months you will say no no no we want our places why because your trees has been changed to urban areas where there are plenty of food, hotels, and good buildings. Not only that the life of civilize people always makes a difference in any society and that is why you can not stay alone because you only know violence and corruption.