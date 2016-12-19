New York/Juba, December 19, 2016 (SSNA) — The United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-mon has issued a chilling warning Monday, telling the Security Council to act or the war-torn nation will be on its way towards “mass atrocities”.

“If we fail to act, South Sudan will be on a trajectory towards mass atrocities. Its people will be the target of those atrocities while they pin their hopes on the international community in general and the Security Council,” Ki-moon told the visibly nervous council.

Early today, the United States Ambassador to UN Samantha Power said her country is seeking a fresh vote on South Sudan arms embargo and demanded that all members of the Security Council must raise their hands during the vote, arguing that the vote is about “life-and-death” for the people of South Sudan.

“I am afraid that process is about to begin unless immediate action is taken. The Security Council must take steps to stem the flow of arms to South Sudan, as well as send a clear warning that hate speech, incitement and violence must end, and that there will be accountability for mass atrocities and other crimes,” he explained.

He also told the council that “an inclusive and credible process requires all parties to the conflict to have a seat at the negotiating table with the ability to share and exercise power without fear of reprisals.”

The Secretary-General disclosed at the meeting that South Sudan’s government are planning to launch military offensive against forces loyal to former South Sudanese Vice president and rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar.

“Reports suggest that President Salva Kiir and his loyalists are contemplating a new military offensive in the coming days against the SPLM-In Opposition,” Ki-moon reveals.

The United Nations has recently warned of a looming genocide in the war-tron young nation and added that ethnic cleansing is already underway in some parts of the country.

The Security Council is expected to meet to discuss the issue.