Khartoum/Juba, December 19, 2016 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s government delegation led by Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth failed to extend the expiring oil agreement with the Sudanese government.

The South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) was told that Gatkuoth and his accompanying delegation were asked by their Sudanese counterparts to work out some parts in the language of the deal.

The meeting will resume tomorrow (Tuesday) and both sides are expected to sign the pact.