Khartoum/Juba, December 19, 2016 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s government delegation led by Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth failed to extend the expiring oil agreement with the Sudanese government.
The South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) was told that Gatkuoth and his accompanying delegation were asked by their Sudanese counterparts to work out some parts in the language of the deal.
The meeting will resume tomorrow (Tuesday) and both sides are expected to sign the pact.
Sudan should reduce the pipelines fee and lower debt repayment amount. Other wise South Sudan is not reaping the benefit from the oil but enriching Khartoum with its own wealth. It is a good idea to build domestic refineries, enabling South Sudanese to retail the ready to use fuel for home consumers and other African buyers.
True. South Sudan’s wasting its valuable resource, the oil. Khartoum is robbing S. Sudan while we are fighting over nothing.
When oil price was $100/barel, Khartoum gets $25/barrel. It was big robbery as Khartoum combined charges shouldn’t be more than $8/barrel. With oil price for last 3 years fluctuating down upto $34, Khartoum maintains it share of $25/barrel.
Arithmetics: $34-$25=$9
*Meaning, $9/barrel is what being left for South Sudan to share with oil investors.
*Today, only about 134,000 barrels per day is running in State of East Nile.