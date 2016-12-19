New York/Juba, December 19, 2016 (SSNA) — The United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said the US is prepared to ask UN Security Council to vote on South Sudan arms embargo resolution.
Power says it is important for the Council to vote on the resolution and demands countries will need to raise their hands during the vote.
“It’s extremely important to vote this by the end of the year. We are going to need to vote this resolution and countries are going to need to raise their hands and decide where they stand on issues of life-and-death as it relates to the people of South Sudan,” she said.
The US is being backed by the United Kingdom (UK), France, among others. But it is not clear if the two veto-wielding powers, Russia and China will support the move.
The new US proposal is designed to ban all ammunition, weapons, military vehicles, and equipment sales to South Sudan for a year.
The Security Council is expected to hold a closed-door session on South Sudan today.
The world powers should really unite for the innocent and volunerable lives in South Sudan
Its important to those opposing countries like china and Russia to understand that supporting a vote for sanction is key to prevent the looming tension on ethnic background and creat condusive atmoshere for peace or else soon s.sudan will split into smaller state hence not ending any political solution. Supporting votes will stop the killing.
South Sudan has enough weapons already to prevent looming genocide as being portrayed. Sanction would be too late.
Needless to mention, rarely AK47s were used in 1994 Rwanda genocide. You don’t need RPGs to do genocide.
And too, sanctions especially in Africa are usually ineffective.
The said sanction would not take place and if it does, you will still witness both govt and rebels continue to acquire their regular arm procurements.
Let’s not panic instead all of us to call for peace, an end of armed violence and atrocities.
I feel so sorry when some people don’t understand the fact on the ground in South Sudan. Arm embargo will not solve problems of killing in South Sudan and let me remaind you that when people were killed a long Yei Juba road they were not using military trucks or heavy weapons but the small weapons. You want to tell South Sudanese people that by enforcing arms embargo this gangs who removed innocents people from the buses and killed them on the Juba Yei road Juba Nimule road will stop?
America most of the time stand with wrong people at a wrong time and by the time they realised their mistake the human catastrophe has already done to the innocent people. If they really want to pay a tribute for the innocent people who were massacred in Juba in December 2013 and those who are being massacred in different areas in Equatoria, Western Baher El gazal and Upper Nile, the killing regime in Juba must go. Keeping them in power means more innocent life get killed by the regime machinery. I haven’t seen one day a president of a country being advised by group of tribal elders accept in South Sudan. And for those puppets who are enjoying the blood money in Juba at the expenses of their love once, let me remind you that there is time for every thing, when that time come you will asking for mercy but it would too late.
