New York/Juba, December 19, 2016 (SSNA) — The United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said the US is prepared to ask UN Security Council to vote on South Sudan arms embargo resolution.

Power says it is important for the Council to vote on the resolution and demands countries will need to raise their hands during the vote.

“It’s extremely important to vote this by the end of the year. We are going to need to vote this resolution and countries are going to need to raise their hands and decide where they stand on issues of life-and-death as it relates to the people of South Sudan,” she said.

The US is being backed by the United Kingdom (UK), France, among others. But it is not clear if the two veto-wielding powers, Russia and China will support the move.

The new US proposal is designed to ban all ammunition, weapons, military vehicles, and equipment sales to South Sudan for a year.

The Security Council is expected to hold a closed-door session on South Sudan today.