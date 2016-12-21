Greater Bor Community of the United States of America strongly condemns the attacks on civilians in Twi, Duk and Bor Counties of Jonglei State by the Murle criminals

Press release – December 17, 2016

December 21, 2016 (SSNA) — On behalf of the people of Greater Bor Community in the United States of America, we strongly condemn the attacks on innocent civilians by the Murle criminals that took place in the last two weeks Twic, Duk and Bor Counties. Such attacks must end. We call on David Yau Yau and his affiliates to immediately cease these attacks on innocent women, children and elderly.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to our people and their families who have lost their loved ones.

We call on local, state and national governments to ensure security for the vulnerable citizens. We also call on these governments to ensure immediate return of the abducted children and women and raided herds of cattle.

Signed by: Greater Bor Community-USA Leadership