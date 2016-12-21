New York/Juba, December 21, 2016 (SSNA) — The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to vote on South Sudan arms embargo this Friday, UK Ambassador to UN Matthew Rycroft said.
The announcement came just two days after UN Secretary-General ban ki-moon gave a chilling warning to the 15-member council, saying genocide is about to start in South Sudan.
“We urge all our council colleagues to vote in favor of that resolution on Friday. I don’t know whether enough of them will do so,” Rycroft told reporters today.
US ambassador to UN Samantha Power on Monday told the Security Council the resolution is about “life-and-death” and urged council members to stand with the people of South Sudan.
A UN diplomatic source told the South Sudan News Agency the United States may not get enough votes but it is working aggressively to get enough countries needed to back its arms embargo resolution.
this arms embargo which the US with their allies is advocating is not all about solving the problem of South Sudan but to cause more problems.
This so call UN is a trader organization because they don’t show quality of life in the country. They just fought for their portion only.