Juba, December 22, 2016 (SSNA) — The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on South Sudan arms embargo tomorrow, however, Japan lambasted United States-drafted resolution less than a day before the council meets.

Tokyo says it supports actions not sanctions, and calls Washington resolution “’not productive.”

“Japan supports actions, not sanctions, on South Sudan,” Japan’s prime minister special adviser, Okamura Yoshifumi, was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

It is not clear what Tokyo means about “actions” assertion.

The South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) was told by a UN diplomatic source that the 15-member council is too divined and that it is questionable a deal will be reached.

The source added “expect serious skirmishes” if the United States, France, and United Kingdom failed to secure the nine votes needed to pass a resolution.

The United States says it is working hard to get necessary votes to pass its resolution.