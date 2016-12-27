Juba, December 27, 2016 (SSNA) — The government of Japan has been harshly criticized by the Asahi Shimbun Newspaper editorial board for failure to support the US-drafted resolution which was rejected last Frida by the United Nations Security Council.

The Osaka-based left-leaning newspaper blasted Tokyo for what it described as “a highly questionable decision” and wonders if Japanese government really understands the deteriorating situation in South Sudan.

“The government made a highly questionable decision when it abstained from the vote on a U.N. Security Council resolution to slap an arms embargo on South Sudan. The Japanese government would have effectively acknowledged the critical situation in the war-torn country if it had voted for the resolution,” the Asahi Shimbun’s editorial board wrote Tuesday.

“Why did Japan abstain, even parting ways with the United States?” the editorial asked.

Asahi Shimbun argues that Tokyo misses its chance to play its role by backing the resolution because it would serve as a good starting point for the process.

The paper criticizes the government, saying Japan’s decision to abstain from the UN vote sent a wrong signal, adding supporting the arms embargo would show that Tokyo is committed to the world peace and would also ensure safety of the Japanese peacekeepers.

The editorial calls the decision “deeply distressing.”

The paper also tells the Japanese government that its primary responsibility as part of the international community is to make “serious diplomatic efforts” to make sure weapons sales are banned to help prevent the war-torn South Sudan from heading to a wrong path where mass atrocities could be committed.

Last week, Washington questioned Tokyo’s logic behind its decision to refuse to back arms embargo proposal.

Tokyo says US reaction is “not helpful and counterproductive.”

The 15-member council rejected the US-sponsored resolution last week after Washington failed to secure nine votes need to pass a proposal.