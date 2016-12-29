A South Sudanese Catholic Bishop has decried media over insignificance report of deaths in South Sudan’s rural areas, saying remote areas have witnessed a wave pf murders and massacres.

Speaking to Radio Easter in Juba, Bishop Erkolano Lodu Tombe of Yei said the media is not reporting what is really going on in villages and blames the international community for its inability to act.

“Notwithstanding a return to calm in the South Sudanese city of Yei, those living in rural areas continue to die immersed in the deafening silence of the media and before the indifferent gaze of the international community,” Bishop Tombe said.

The Bishop said South Sudanese are now living in fear as military and civilian groups with ties to the government target people they suspected of supporting South Sudanese rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar, adding that a lot of people have died in violent attacks in rural areas on the outskirts of Yei.

Tombe stated that people are also dying due to lack of food and medicine and that the population will be forced to rely on humanitarian assistance. He also calls on South Sudan’s warring factions to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.