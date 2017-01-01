Addis Ababa, January 1, 2017 (SSNA) — The government of the Republic of South Sudan is preparing to send to Ethiopia a mobilization team tasked to advance recent “national dialogue’ message to rebel-held territories.

In a leaked document seen by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA), South Sudan’s presidency main goal is to take peace to areas under control of the armed opposition.

The leaked text shows primary goal of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Taban Deng Gai on how to convince civilians who are in refugee camps, particularly those IDPs living in Ethiopian camps.

The SSNA confirmed that Kiir and Gai assemble a team of at least 20 individuals, most of whom hail from Gaatjaak Community, to lead their peace mission.

“The President [Kiir] is determined to end this war, so our national dialogue team is set to arrive in Addis Ababa…and head to Gambella and stay there for 30 days,” a confidential governmental source who prefers anonymity told the South Sudan news Agency on Saturday evening.

The source added that Juba “really” wants its peace delegation to arrive in Addis Ababa by the 5th of January 2017 and return to South Sudan by February 5, 2017.

The South Sudan News Agency confirmed that Juba’s reconciliation team, if sent, will be dominated by people from Gaatjaak areas.

In the leaked document, the names of South Sudan’s reconciliation team members include Gach Wuol Guandong, Gach Puok Dak, Bol Ruach Rom, Chuol Dep Kier, Jacob Ruot Kuyoch, Buk Lul Joak, Biel Chol, Gach David Dedoch, Paul Bor Gatwech Kuany, Charles Wello Onyonyo, Khot Gatluak Teny,

Gabrial Tut Gatchay Lual, Martha Martin Dar, Butrous Deng Both, Gatluak Liphoth Diew, Tulith Koang Diew, Nyalok Tiong Gatluak, James Kueth Chol, Wiyual Kuach, Yach Lul Puk, among others.

In response, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) under the leadership of the Former South Sudanese Vice President and rebel Leader Dr. Riek Machar says Juba is just doing all it can to presence itself to the outside world as a peace-maker. The armed opposition blasted the government for not being truthful to the people of South Sudan, IGAD, African Union (AU), Troika, and the United nations.

“This is a big scheme, the government of the RSS [Republic of South Sudan], should be ashamed of itself,” Deng Mong, a senior army officer of the SPLA-IO told the South Sudan News Agency in rebel-stronghold Pagak.

Rebel officials asserted that Kiir’s reconciliation campaign is nothing but a fake scheme to confuse IGAD, African Union, and the international community of its true intention.