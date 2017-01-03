Juba, January 3, 2016 (SSNA) — The Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) has accused government forces of fresh attacks in Eastern Equatoria state, the spokesman for the armed opposition said.

In a statement obtained by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA), Colonel William Gatjiath Deng, the official spokesperson for the SPLA-IO, said Juba-backed troops launched surprised attacks on rebel containment sites along a Torit-Maguiy road in an area called Lolere.

“It was in the afternoon when the SPLA-IG launched an attack on the SPLA-IO at the containment base along Torit, Maguiy road…,” Col. Deng said.

The SPLA-IO spokesman states rebel forces under the command of General Fatric Ohiti successfully repulsed the engaging force and chased them out of Torit, adding that the armed opposition killed at least 20 government soldiers, captured in good condition 36 AK-47s, 4 PKM-Machine guns, 2 RPG-7, and destroyed 1 texture fixed with 12.7

In the announcement, Deng South Sudan’s government is carrying out a “genocidal policy” against citizens of Equatoria region. He added that people are disappearing every day in the Greater Equatoria region and Kiir’s government is systematically killing innocent civilians, raping women and young girls, and burning villages.

Eastern Equatoria state is also known as Imatong State under Kiir’s 28 states expansion plan, has recently witnessed am increase in widespread crackdown on civilians under the pretext that they are rebels or rebel supporters.