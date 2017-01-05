Washington, DC/Juba, January 5, 2017 (SSNA) — The United States has issued a travel warning against Americans traveling in South Sudan or people who want to travel to the war-torn country.

On Wednesday, the US State department updated its July 2016 travel warning telling Americans not to travel to South Sudan, citing the ongoing raging civil war.

“The U.S. State Department warns U.S. citizens against travel to the Republic of South Sudan because of ongoing fighting, intercommunal violence, and violent crime. The Department of State has terminated Ordered Departure status for Embassy Juba, and simultaneously adjusted its staffing profile to reflect new conditions on the ground,” the statement said.

The State Department explains in the document that the situation in South Sudan is unpredictable and that there is an increase in intertribal and intercommunal violence, adding that citizens of the United States and humanitarian personnel continue to be the targets of shootings, ambushes, violent assaults, harassment and robberies.

The statement further explains that violent crimes are high throughout the violence-ravaged young nation, including in South Sudan’s capital, Juba.

The new warning is an updated version of the 10th July 2016 travel notice.