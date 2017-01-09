Addis Ababa/Juba, January 9, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s armed opposition (SPLM/A-IO) on Monday accused Cairo and Juba of working on a secret deal to keep South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in power, a senior SPLM-IO official told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The allegation surfaced just hours after kiir landed in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, for talks with his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

However, South Sudanese rebels say South Sudan and Egypt have been in talks for sometimes and that the main player in these secret negotiations is Uganda, citing an intelligence source. The SSNA understands that El-Sisi visited Uganda on December 18, 2016.

The rebel official who asked not to be identified in the report because of the sensitivity of the issue explained that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has brokered a “dirty deal” which would allow Kiir to receive lethal weapons and ammunition from Egypt to wage a full-scale war against the armed opposition.

“There is a dirty deal going between Kiir and El-Sisi,” the source said, adding that “the issue of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is one of the main deals being finalized in Cairo.”

“Our intelligence sources in Kampala and Juba confirmed that Egypt wants South Sudan and Uganda to be her regional allies so that she can advance its covert sabotaging campaign against the Ethiopian Dam. The man [Kiir] is a double agent; he will cause many problems for the entire East Africa region,” asserted the source.

One of the SPLM/A-IO leaders in Cairo also told the South Sudan News Agency that some areas in Cairo where South Sudanese live have witnessed increased police movements in recent days. The source stated that Kiir and El-Sisi three-day meeting is all about Egypt’s interests in East Africa, military deal though Uganda, and ways to maintain peace in South Sudan in case if the current Transitional Government of National Unity collapses. The source went further, saying Kiir asked El-Sisi to help strengthen relations between Khartoum and juba so that he could further isolate South Sudanese rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar.

Egypt announced that Kiir is set to meet with El-Sisi to discuss bilateral relations and issues related to the Nile Basin.