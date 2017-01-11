Juba/Nairobi, January 11, 2017 (SSNA) — The leader of the People’s democratic Movement (PDM) Dr. Hakim Dario has strongly criticized the chairman of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Festus G. Mogae over the lack of the implementation of the August 2015 power-sharing deal.

Dario urges Mogae to quit and calls for the African Union takeover of South Sudan peace process, adding that the AU must act to prevent what he described as “emerging ethnic conflicts.”

In a prepared statement, the PDM chairman said Mogae achieve nothing and accused him of failure to enforce his duties.

“JMEC, under H. E. Festus Mogae, has failed to achieve nor has it enforced compliance with any of the ARCSS provisions on security, governance, and economic reform mandates and obligations,” the statement reads in part, adding that “JMEC failed to ensure establishment of the Hybrid Court for South Sudan (HCSS) under Chapter V. On transitional justice, accountability, reconciliation, and healing. The court could have given the Chairman an additional tool to exert pressure on the parties to implement the agreement.”

Dario stated that JMEC failed to designate proper cantonment sites for South Sudan’s rival forces, adding that there was no “deliver on the security arrangements and demilitarization of Juba and other major towns.” He also accuses JMEC leadership of failing to pressure parties to the conflict to amend the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan 2011 to incorporate the ARCSS agreement as stipulated in the agreement.In the document, Dr. Dario explains that South Sudanese President Salva Kiir attempt to assassinate rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar in July last year and replacement of the SPLM-IO officials in the Transitional Government of National Unity constitutes a “gross violation” of the peace deal and makes its implementation impossible under current condition.

In the document, Dr. Dario further explained that South Sudanese President Salva Kiir attempt to assassinate rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar in July last year and replacement of the SPLM-IO officials in the Transitional Government of National Unity constitutes a “gross violation” of the peace deal and makes its implementation impossible under current condition.