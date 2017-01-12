Juba/New York, January 12, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudanese government said on Thursday its previous position on the deployment of additional UN peacekeepers remain unchanged, the United Nations has said.

UN says its acting head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan Moustapha Soumaré met with South Sudanese Minister for Cabinet Affairs Martin Lumoro and that Soumaré demanded clarification on media reports which cited senior government stating that Juba rejects deployment of more UN peacekeepers, adding that Lumoro assured Soumaré that government has not changed its position on the issue.

“Today, on South Sudan, the Acting Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Moustapha Soumaré, met with the South Sudanese Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Martin Lumoro, and requested clarification on various press reports which cited senior government officials stating that the government had changed its position on the deployment of the Regional Protection Force,” Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said at a press conference at the UN Headquarters in NY today.

Dujarric added that “The Minister confirmed to Mr. Soumaré that the government’s position on the subject remained unchanged, and that in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions the government would continue to facilitate the deployment of the regional force.”

Reports that Juba rejects the deployment of additional UN peacekeeping force emerged Wednesday after the spokesman for South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs put out a statement, saying the government would no longer accept 4,000 additional UN peacekeepers proposed last August.

The South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) was among the first news outlets to report government’s refusal to accept the deployment of more peacekeepers after it obtained a statement released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesman, Mawein Makol Ariik.