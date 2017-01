Press Statement

Date: 13/January/2017

Subject: Dok community in Sudan elected new Executive body

Khartoum, January 13, 2017 (SSNA) — The Dok community association in the Republic of Sudan has today democratically elected new body as follows:

1. Mr. Ted Kai Gatwech, Chairman

2. Mr. Peter Yoal Biel, Deputy Chairman

3. Mr. Riak Kai Chuol, Secretary General

4. Mr. William Tang Ruai, Deputy Secretary General

5. Mr. Gatjiath Chany Biel, Finance Secretary

6. Mrs. Nyapini Chany Teny, Deputy Finance Secretary

7. Mr. Duol Gai Chang, Information

8. Mr. Kuony Chan Luony, Foreign Secretary

9. Mr. Chuol Bangoang Teny, Social Secretary

Regards,

Mr. Ted Kai Gatwech, Dok Community Chairman

13 January 2017