Juba, January 17, 2017 (SSNA) — The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield is set to arrive in Juba tomorrow to meet with US embassy officials, according to a statement released Tuesday.

“Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be in South Sudan on January 18 and Ethiopia on January 19. The primary purpose of the Assistant Secretary’s visit to Juba, South Sudan is to meet with Embassy personnel,” the statement reads in part.

The state department added, “the Assistant Secretary intends to meet with senior government officials to discuss issues of mutual concern in the bilateral relationship.”

The State Department said Thomas-Greenfield will also speak with international partners and local media and that she will proceed to Ethiopia on January 19.