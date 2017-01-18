Juba/Khartoum, January 18, 2017 (SSNA) — The Troika counties, Norway, United Kingdom, and the United States have criticized South Sudanese government over what they described as “reckless and inaccurate” regime change statements.

In a strongly worded joint statement, obtained by the South Sudan News Agency, the three major backers of the war-torn young nation express shock over claims that Norway, Britain, and the U.S. are working to change Juba’s regime, adding they have no intention of seeking or to undermine South Sudanese leaders.

“Britain, Norway and the United States wish to express their shock at the unfounded allegations made on Jan. 13 by an SPLA spokesman against the Troika (peace guarantors). There has never been, nor is there now, any question of our governments seeking to undermine those leading the country,” the statement said.

The statement added that “Given our historic support to the people of South Sudan and our ongoing investment in the effort to restore peace and revive development, the Troika deeply regrets that the government did not respond positively to our request that this reckless and inaccurate statement be publicly retracted.”

South Sudan national army (SPLA) Acting spokesman Col. Santo Dominic Chol last week accused the three-nation bloc of plotting a regime change. Chol also alleged that Norway, UK, and the US are working with South Sudanese rebel officials to topple Salva Kiir’s government.

“On Jan. 3, international and indigenous anti-peace elements composed of members from U.S., Britain and the rebels represented by former SPLA Lt. Gen. Bapiny Monytuil Wejang, held a meeting in Nairobi to plan ways for regime change in South Sudan,” Col. Chol said.

Troika says it is working for peace and urges parties to the conflict to move forward with a “real ceasefire” and adds that it looks forward to the deployment of the 4,000-regional protection force.

The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs is currently in Juba meeting with embassy officials.