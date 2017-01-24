Nairobi/Juba, January 24, 2017 (SSNA) — Kenya has been accused of kidnapping two South Sudanese opposition figures for being vocal against South Sudan’s government, a senior rebel official told the South Sudan News Agency in Nairobi.
The official who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal said Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Idri were kidnapped in two separate occasions. The source described the kidnapping as “well-coordinated,” adding Luak, a lawyer by profession, was picked up Monday evening at his house by Kenyan individuals who identified themselves to him as police officers and that Mr. Idri, who is the chairman of the SPLM-IO humanitarian affairs national committee, was picked up on the following morning (Tuesday).
The opposition official blasted Kenya for not upholding “international refugee law,” accusing Kenyan government of actively working on behalf of South Sudanese government to locate and kidnap any South Sudanese who opposes ‘Salva Kiir’s tyrannical regime’.
“We have overwhelming evidence that Kiir’s tyrannical regime pays some Kenyan MPs, I don’t think there is any doubt about that,” asserted the rebel official.
“So, the bribed Kenyan MPs covertly work with Kiir’s agents in Kenya to locate, kidnap, and deport any individual Juba sees a threat,” the source added. The armed opposition official demands an explanation from Kenya.
The official wonders why Kenya allows abduction of South Sudanese on her soil and accuses some Kenyan MPs of being known paid agents of Juba.
“We would like to know why Kenyan government allows her MPs to be on the payroll of a bloody regime while serving Kenyans at the same time. We would also like to know why Kenya is not protecting South Sudanese who fled the country because of the ongoing civil war,” protests, the rebel official.
In November 2016, Kenyan police abducted rebel Spokesman James Gatdet Dak and deported him to Juba.
The SPLM-IO official disclosed to the SSNA that the Luak and Idri are now being held at a jail and refuses to elaborate the further.
The South Sudan News Agency contacted Kenyan police but was told to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) instead.
Kenya must know that no condition is permanent, to day is mine and tomorrow is yours, remember there are also Kenyan everywhere.
I would like to question the rebel leaders. Did you really read the United Nation article for a refugees. It seems you’re thinking things should be in the way you like.
Secondly,why would you want protection while you caused insecurity in your own country. Many innocent people are many killed everyday and you refuse any call for peace. I thing Kenya is right. You have to put your house in order . You will not be allowed to use Krenya as your hiding place. You have to made a strategic choice. You bring peace in your own country or you will not be welcomed in other people’s country. You love peace and security and protection while you deny millions of S. Sudanese peace, protection and security what hypocrites. Kenya should go ahead in arresting all the war mongers
Alex, you are either one of Kiir blind supporters or pne of those paid Kenyan Mps. Reik has nothing to do with the insecurity of S. Sudan. He was forced to go to Juba last year only to run for his life. So anyone who blame Riek ha sno case. If you want peace just say things that are for peace not what you have in your Kiir-like mind.
