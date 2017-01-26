Juba/New York, January 26, 2017 (SSNA) — The newly appointed head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and Special Representative of the UN David Shearer met Wednesday with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in Juba, the United Nations has announced.

Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General told reporters at a press conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York today that Shearer and Kiir discussed issues related to peace and that the new UNMISS chief told South Sudan’s president that the UN and UNMISS support the government and the people of South Sudan.

“The newly arrived Special Representative of the UN and head of the Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer, met yesterday with Salva Kiir, the President of South Sudan, in Juba. He reiterated the Mission’s commitment to supporting peace efforts,” Dujarric said, adding that “the UN and UNMISS are there to support the Government and help the people of South Sudan.”

Dujarric further explained that Mr. Shearer also met with the South Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Lumoro and that he was pleased to hear the Minister reiterate South Sudan Government’s commitment to the deployment of the Regional Protection Force (RPF) mandated by the Security Council.

The new UNMISS head said his job will be done when the conditions in the country permit UNMISS to leave, adding “he had come to South Sudan with an open mind.”

Last week, the United Nations has accused South Sudan of hindering the deployment of more peacekeepers, saying the young nation deliberately delaying visas to UN advance teams. The world body also said in a confidential report to the UN Security Council that South Sudanese government officials had issued contradictory statements.

Juba claimed said on January 11 that it rejected the deployment of additional peacekeepers and claimed the Republic of South Sudan is calm and capable of protecting itself, asserting only people who live outside South Sudan still believe there is fighting in the country.