Addis Ababa, January 29, 2017 (SSNA) — The African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the United Nations (UN) have agreed that a peaceful political solution to South Sudan ongoing civil war can only be achieved if parties to the ongoing civil war stick to the August 2015 compromise peace agreement. The UN, IGAD, and AU agreed at a consultative meeting held at the sideline of the African Union 28th conference.

In a joint statement obtained by the South Sudan News Agency, IGAD, AU, and the UN discussed ways to bring about a peaceful solution to the South Sudan and said they are committed to a lasting peace in the war-ravaged young nation, warning South Sudan civil war could escalate into “mass atrocities.”

“The African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the United Nations (UN) held a joint consultative meeting on South Sudan on January 29, 2017, on the margins of the African Union 28th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa,” the statement reads in part.

“The AU, IGAD, and UN, expressed their deep concerns over the continuing spread of fighting, and risk of inter-communal violence escalating into mass atrocities, and the dire humanitarian situation in South Sudan. The AU, IGAD, and UN reaffirmed their continued and collective commitment in the search for lasting peace, security and stability in the country. They further stated that there can only be a political solution to the conflict, within the framework of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS),” the document further explained.

The meeting was chaired by Ethiopian Prime Minister and Chairperson of IGAD Hailemariam Desalegn and attended by Chairperson of the AU Commission Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The three agencies said they were brief by AU’s High Representative for South Sudan, Alpha Oumar Konare, and JMEC chairman Festus Mogae.

The group further said Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, and other senior officials of the three organizations were also in the attendance.

The UN, IGAD, and AU call on the warring sides to end the fighting and urged for the inclusive political process. The organization also commended JMEC Chairperson for his work and “encouraged the AU High Representative for South Sudan to undertake active shuttle diplomacy towards ensuring the inclusive of the National Dialogue and the ARCSS implementation, in close consultation with the JMEC Chairperson, the UN and IGAD,” adding that they are committed and determined to further enhance their cooperation in support of the peace process.