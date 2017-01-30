Juba/New York, January 2017 (SSNA) – A heavy fighting between government and rebel forces broke out in South Sudan’s upper Nile, prompting the United Nations to release a statement expressing its deep concerned about the fighting.

The UN Mission in South Sudan said it is aware of the ongoing fighting in Malakal and that it is “deeply concerned” about the intensification of the fight, saying there have also been reports of “intermittent shelling” in and around Malakal.

“Our colleagues from the UN Mission in South Sudan yesterday said they are deeply concerned about the outbreak of fighting between the Sudan People’s Liberation Army and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition in and around Malakal town. Intermittent shelling has been reported over the last few days. The Peacekeeping Mission reports that yesterday the situation in the town remained tense,” Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said.

The UN says its peacekeepers will continue to patrol regularly in Malakal, which is apparently largely deserted and that the world body will continue to act within its capacity to protect civilians in imminent danger.

UNMISS also urges all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and fully implement the compromise peace agreement and calls on government and rebel authorities to enable the movement of humanitarian aid and personnel to impacted areas.

South Sudan civil war entered its fourth year, with observers warning of “all-out war” as the dry season arrives.