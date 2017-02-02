Juba, February 2, 2017 (SSNA) — The new head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), David Shearer, today reiterated that the Mission is committed to helping the South Sudanese create the conditions of peace and security that internally displaced people need in order to feel confident about returning home.

He added that UNMISS can support the country’s peace process, but that “ultimately peace and stability is something that the South Sudanese need to create”.

Mr. Shearer was speaking during his first field trip outside the capital, Juba, in the town of Wau, where some 41,000 people are sheltering after fleeing their homes due to insecurity. He stressed that the internally displaced people in Wau urgently need to return to their land ahead of the planting season in April and May or there will be no harvest and they will be further dependent on aid.

Yesterday, Mr. Shearer visited Rumbek town in Western Lakes State, where insecurity has been heightened by longstanding patterns of cattle raiding. He met UN peacekeepers who have rehabilitated over 250 kilometres of roads, noting how important transport infrastructure is for the development of South Sudan.