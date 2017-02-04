Nairobi, February 4, 2017 (SSNA) — The Egyptian government has denied reports that it carried out deadly airstrikes on South Sudanese rebel outposts in Upper Nile.

The armed opposition said Egypt’s response is a part of a coordinated lie and warned of “another Syria in the making.”

On Friday, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) accused Egypt of carrying out air attacks on its bases in Kaka town, adding that Egyptian warplanes dropped at least nine bombs and explosions on its bases.

Egypt simply responded to the allegations, declaring that Cairo doesn’t involve in other countries’ internal issues.

“Egypt does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries,” Egypt’s foreign ministry spokesman, Ahmed Abu Zeid, said.

Meanwhile, South Sudan presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny claimed that his government cannot bomb what he described as “small pockets of rebels are…operating inside our population and we cannot bomb our own population.”

Coordinated Lies

However, South Sudanese rebels blasted Juba and Cairo responses, saying the governments of Egypt and South Sudan are simply trying to feed the world with their “coordinated lies.”

“The responses we received from Egypt and South Sudan after they killed innocent people in Upper Nile are just clear signs of a campaign of coordinated lies,” Abraham G., a rebel figure who demanded his real name be protected for fear of reprisal told the South Sudan News Agency in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

“Kampala managed to baptize Cairo last year, so you go figure out the rest,” Abraham G. asserted.

A senior rebel official said the African Union (AU), United Nations, and the internal community should be the ones leading the peace process in South Sudan instead of IGAD, warning “another Syria in the making.”

The SPLM/A-IO has in the past expressed concerns over Cairo close ties to Kampala.