Juba, February 6, 2017 (SSNA) – Sudan’s President, Omar al-Bashir, has accused Egyptian Intelligence of arming and harboring Sudanese rebels and threatened to take Cairo to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over a border dispute, Al-Arabiya TV network reported.

Khartoum and Cairo have been in a dispute over Halayeb Triangle on the Red Sea coast which Egypt seized in 1990.

“If they [Egyptians] insist there are no negotiations, we will be forced to seek the Security Council track,” Bashir said.

In an interview, the Sudanese leader blasted Iran, asserting that Tehran is trying to “spread Shiite Islam in Sudan.” He also accuses the United States of “handing over” Iraq to Iran by overthrowing Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Egypt has repeatedly been accused of harboring Sudanese and Ethiopian opposition forces. Cairo, however, denied the allegations.