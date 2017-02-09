For Immediate Release: February 2, 2017

February 9, 2017 (SSNA) — After a long struggle against my own conscience to represent that rogue ethnocentric police state of Salva Kiir Mayardit as a soldier and diplomat for the last four years, I issue this press statement to inform the people of South Sudan and the public press to declare that I Colonel Gai Chatiem Puoch, have officially joined the people struggle in pursuit of equality and justice spearheaded by the SPLM/A(IO) against Kiir’s kleptocratic and ethnocentric police state from February 2, 2017. As mentioned afore, it has been extremely difficult to continue serving Kiir’s regime due to the following major reasons:

Institutionalized tribalism : unlike all the modern conventional government, the JCE government of the day in Juba is not run by the national public institutions. It is rather a government of the tribe run by the tribal ruling council known as JCE. Jieng tribalism is thus institutionalized in of all of the public national institutions including the national army. This supposedly a national institution for the defense of the territorial integrity of South Sudan has been turned into a tribal tool of oppression. It has become openly a tribal entity and occupation forces grabbing other communities’ lands for the Dinka elites pushing everybody against the wall to armed rebellion. Subsequently, millions have been trapped in the forest and are being hunted like animals by the tribal militias who use states resources and machinery to kill them

State terrorism, human right abuse, genocidal and the ethnocentric policies : This regime has been pursuing since the year 2013. Through the prevailing culture of impunity, thousands and thousands of innocent citizens are languishing in ghosts’ houses without judicial processes. The regime has gone as far as kidnapping refugees from the neighboring countries and illegally deporting back to Juba.

Kleptocratic policies and institutionalized corruption: Salva Kiir has introduced the deep-rooted culture of looting which has paralyzed all the public institutions leading to flagrant failure to provide social services and the infrastructural development in the country. This graft is evident in all the national public institutions dominated by one ethnic group but the National Army turned tribal militia (SPLA) is the most corrupt institution run by corrupt generals who are millionaires.

Fascism and political militarism : Salva Kiir has been building a fascist state without peace and reconciliation program for the nation. In defiance of all the international regional pressures to implement the peace agreement signed in the year 2015, he has violated that agreement with impunity. Despite the economic crisis in the country, the regime is mortgaging the future of the country out to purchase weapons of war. It has been busy soliciting military pacts with foreign countries and mercenaries to execute the ongoing destructive civil war he manufactured to cling to his illegitimate power.

Signed: Colonel Gai Chatim Pouch, Former Defense Attache` of the Republic of South Sudan to Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi.