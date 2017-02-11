Pagak/Juba, February 11, 2017 (SSNA) — The Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) claimed it had killed two Major Generals, two Brigadier Generals, one Colonel, and junior officers in recent military confrontations between the two rival forces. The SPLA-IO also accuses juba-backed forces of killing civilians in Upper Nile.

Col. William Gatjiath Deng, the Spokesman for the SPLA-IO, alleged in a statement that government troops attacked and killed civilians in Wau Shilluk and Owachi towns, prompting the armed opposition to respond to protect civilians from what he described as “Juba regime assault on the civilian population.”

“In the recent response of the gallant SPLA-IO forces to the Juba regime aggression, assault and onslaught on the civilian population in and around Wau Shilluk and Owachi, the Juba regime lost Major General Barack Chol Deng, two Brigadier Generals, a Colonel, and some junior officers,” Col. Deng said.

The SPLA-Io also claimed that it ambushed and killed Major General Dagech Pajak and three other officers, saying Maj. Gen. Pajak and his soldiers were killed while on their way to rebel-held Boromadina.

The armed opposition further claimed that Sudanese rebel group Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) was also in the company of Gen. Pajak and that the SPLA-IO successfully defeated both government and JEM forces.

The rebel spokesman further asserted in the statement that fighting has intensified in and around Dimjalab in Western Bhar el Gazal and that the SPLA-IO forces captured 1 Land Cruiser mounted with 12.7mm and enough ammunitions and destroyed another Land Cruiser equally mounted with a 12.7mm machine gun.

Col. Deng also said SPLA-IO Chief of General Staff Simon Gatwech Dual is fully aware of recent defection of Former Yuai County Commissioner Brigadier General Tut Gol Deng with five other officers, adding the defected officers “are no longer in the rank and file of the SPLA-IO” and that they deserted the movement without any follower.