Kampala/Juba, February 15, 2017 (SSNA) — Heavy fighting between South Sudan warring factions intensified in and around Kajo-Keji county of Central Equatoria, resulting in massive displacement of civilians, humanitarian personnel told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) in Kampala on Wednesday.

The aid workers also said the number of South Sudanese fleeing the violence in Yei and Kajo-Keji has increased dramatically, saying thousands of refugees arrive in Uganda every day.

New arrivals who identified themselves simply as “citizens of Kajo-Keji County” said government forces are targeting anyone fleeing the violence and that they blocked any main road leading to northern Uganda, adding “government forces round up young people days and nights and take them to the forest or unknown location.”

“My younger brother was taken on February 5 and never returned,” a young woman who appeared to be in her early twenties told the South Sudan News Agency in Ugandan Moyo district.

South Sudanese refugees in Moyo also told the SSNA that a huge number of South Sudanese government soldiers are carrying out summary executions, torture, kidnapping, and raping women and girls in and around Kajo-Keji County.

The UN has recently reported escalation of violence in Yei and Kajo Keji towns and sent peacekeepers to Kajo-Keji County last week.