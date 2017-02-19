Nairobi, February 19, 2017 (SSNA) — Top intelligence officials of Kenyan police demand the families of South Sudanese rebel figures who were kidnapped last month pay at least $10,000 dollars (1 million Kenyan shillings) for their release, two senior rebel officials sourced close to the families of Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Idri told the South Sudan News Agency in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The sources said mystery deepens as families and relatives of the abducted have been receiving suspicious calls from people who always identified themselves as Kenyan intelligence agents.

“It is unfortunate that Kenya has become an unsafe place for South Sudanese who oppose Juba’s regime,” one official said, adding “they want money…and we have already gone to court to let the court know about it.”

In January, South Sudanese rebels blasted Nairobi for failure to uphold “international refugee law” and accused Kenyan government of working on behalf of South Sudanese government.

In January, South Sudanese rebels blasted Nairobi for failure to uphold “international refugee law” and accused Kenyan government of working on behalf of South Sudanese government.

“We have overwhelming evidence that Kiir’s tyrannical regime pays some Kenyan MPs, I don’t think there is any doubt about that. So, the bribed Kenyan MPs covertly work with Kiir’s agents in Kenya to locate, kidnap, and deport any individual Juba sees a threat. We would like to know why Kenyan government allows her MPs to be on the payroll of a bloody regime while serving Kenyans at the same time. We would also like to know why Kenya is not protecting South Sudanese who fled the country because of the ongoing civil war,” a rebel official told the South Sudan News Agency last month.

Luak and Idri were kidnapped last month in two separate occasions.

The SPLM-IO officials also stated the families of the detained activists and armed opposition leadership express concern for their whereabouts and well-being.