Kampala/Juba, March 2, 2017 (SSNA) — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said a number of South Sudanese leaving South Sudan for neighboring countries is rising and warned that the number could be higher if the current “rate of inflow” is not contained.

“We have already in the first two months of this year received 120,00 new arrivals. If this rate of inflow continues actually that figure for 2017 will be far higher,” UNHCR spokesman I Ugandan Charlie Yaxley said.

Yaxley added that almost all people he talked to at Invepi refugee camp in Uganda said they have witnessed killings.

“I was in Invepi … and almost every refugee I spoke to had either seen a friend or family member killed in front of their eyes,” he added.

The UNHCR estimated that 1.5 million South Sudanese are no living in neighboring countries, adding South Sudan conflict is the world’s third largest after Syria and Afghanistan.