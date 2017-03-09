Washington, DC, March 9, 2017 (SSNA) — In an op-ed published today in the Washington Post, The Sentry co-founders George Clooney and John Prendergast explain how South Sudan’s famine is not only ‘man-made,’ but in fact ‘government-made.’ In the piece, titled “South Sudan’s government-made famine,” they urge leaders to address the famine, target the root causes of the crisis in South Sudan, and make those responsible pay for their crimes.
They write: “In South Sudan today, war crimes pay. There is no accountability for the atrocities and looting of state resources, or for the famine that results…There has been no effort to counter the networks that benefit financially and politically from the crisis. The international community needs to help make war costlier than peace for government and rebel leaders and their international facilitators.”
Read the full op-ed in the Washington Post: http://eno.ug/2nargN3
Words without actions are not enough you american are the core designs for South sudanese crisis,
That is evail UN makes crisis in South Sudan
My company wasted time in ROSS while attempting to develop greenfield agriculture projects. All the required resources were there – land, water, markets, workers. South Sudan should be a net exporter of food. Then the corruption arrives! I have seen first hand the truth to this article. I’ve sat in the 5-star hotels in Dubai, listening to the negotiations with the president Kiir’s son for the price of doing business in SS. All this while several high priced escorts sat nearby waiting to spend the evening with these SS representatives. I witness the handing of a stack of UAE notes to Kiir’s son for promises of favors in logging, mining, construction, and health care. Many billions wasted, stolen as the US/UN fumbles about trying to save this newest of nations. Mark my words — God will hold all involved responsible for the mass atrocities and murders by starvation! It’s good He will, as everyone else seems helpless!