Washington, DC, March 9, 2017 (SSNA) — In an op-ed published today in the Washington Post, The Sentry co-founders George Clooney and John Prendergast explain how South Sudan’s famine is not only ‘man-made,’ but in fact ‘government-made.’ In the piece, titled “South Sudan’s government-made famine,” they urge leaders to address the famine, target the root causes of the crisis in South Sudan, and make those responsible pay for their crimes.

They write: “In South Sudan today, war crimes pay. There is no accountability for the atrocities and looting of state resources, or for the famine that results…There has been no effort to counter the networks that benefit financially and politically from the crisis. The international community needs to help make war costlier than peace for government and rebel leaders and their international facilitators.”

