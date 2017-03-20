Wau/Juba, March 20, 2017 (SSNA) – A plane carrying at least 44 passengers has crashed in Wau State and all passengers and crew members survive, South Supreme Airlines has said.

Local airport authorities blame bad weather for the crash.

South Supreme Airlines’ Manager, Gabriel Ngang said the plane took off from South Sudanese capital Juba on Monday and that at least 14 passengers were injured during the incident.

Wau State’s Information Minister, Bona Gaudensio confirmed the crash, saying, “Right now we have the ambulance which has just come out from the airport and we have received 14 patients being rushed to hospital in stable condition.”

There was no immediate comment from the South Sudanese government.