Juba, March 23, 2017 (SSNA) — In a survey released Thursday, the Republic South Sudan has been ranked as the top country in term of suffering. The finding adds yet another negative imprint on the violence-ravaged young nation.

In its 2017 World Happiness report, the US-based Gallup, Inc, places South Sudan on the top list, saying the world’s newest nation has 47%, the highest percentage rate of people suffering and that only 9% rated themselves as thriving.

Haiti ranked second with 43% and Ukraine took the third spot with 41%. Gallup indicates in its finding that civil war, crimes, and famine are the main factors preventing South Sudan from thriving, saying “suffering rates in the new country increased significantly from 33% in 2014 to 47% in 2016 — the highest level of suffering worldwide.”

“According to the most recent Gallup data, more than four in 10 (46%) South Sudanese in 2016 report having money or property stolen in the past 12 months, the second-highest percentage in the world after Uganda, and one in four, 24%, have been assaulted, reflecting crime rates that are among the highest in sub-Saharan Africa,” the report reads in part.The Gallup also says it uses data collected by telephone and in-person interviews from 2006 to 2016 and that the margin of error varies by country.

