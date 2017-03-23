New York/Juba, March 23, 2017 (SSNA) — The United States has warned South Sudanese government over what it described as “deliberate starvation tactics,” saying Juba is deliberately preventing humanitarian organizations to reach famine-hit areas.
Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations Michele Sison told the 15-member UN Security Council that South Sudan famine is a result of South Sudanese leaders who are more interested in power and personal gain.
“The famine is not a result of drought, it is the result of leaders more interested in political power and personal gain than in stopping violence and allowing humanitarian access,” Sison said, adding “The government’s continued unconscionable impediments to humanitarians seeking access to famine-stricken populations may amount to deliberate starvation tactics.”
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Ambassador to UN Petr Illichev rejected US statement, asserting that the famine was “linked not just to problems with security, but also with inclement weather conditions.”
The warning comes as the new US government is considering ways to end South Sudan civil war.
South Sudan’s government has in the past accused by United Nations and humanitarian agencies of impeding the delivery of foods to areas affected by the famine.
Deliberate starvation has been a weapon of Punishment to those ethnic groups allies to the opposition. Denying access of humanitarian groups to distribute food to starving civilians.
Russian government is one of those countries supplying only weapons to southsudan government for killing innocent civilians.For them they donot mind of our sufferings,they are only concern of their weapons selling.But l very much thank the US government for taking concern of the suffering of our people in the country.It’s really atactics to prevent food to reach those in need.
God is watching!!!!
Comment
Russian Deputy Ambassador to UN Petr Illichev is just adding salt to an injury.Be informed that south sudan is free from any climatic change.We knew you are part of the enemy who keep on supplying more guns for us to kill our selves,but soon the very guns will turn on you.
Russia?!!