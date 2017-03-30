March 30, 2017 (SSNA) — On behave of SPLM-IO Youth league and on my own behalf, I want to appreciate the bold step taken by H.E Riek Machar Teny PhD Chairman and C -in -C of SPLM-IO for releasing the two Indians and one Pakistani oil workers. This tremendous kindness alone; is a complete win diplomatically and politically.

The youth has known know you as a God-fearing human being who respected the lives of all human kinds. Whether black or white you value them and treats them with fair justice and quality. We joyfully welcome the right decision. However, it’s not the first time for you to order the release of the captives captured or landed in our areas, you have released several others; be it nationals or foreigners and the world knows it.

The youth are happy with these scenarios and it’s proven your characters as a leader and not a ruler. The Youth, are happy with you and your leadership is inspiring the youth. Congratulations. We want to thank the Indians and the Pakistani people/governments for being patience as the leadership of the movement look into the right procedures and steps to free the victims/ their people.

We appreciate that and door to the bilateral relationship has started. Furthermore, we acknowledge the confident of the Pakistani people toward our chairman and want them to pass this vital message to the Asain Nations that SPLM-IO is not a Terrorist Organization as alleged by the outgoing regime of Salva Kiir.

Regards,

Cde. Sirir Gabriel – SPLM-IO Youth League Spokesman