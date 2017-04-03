MEDIA ADVISORY

Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission Hearing Tomorrow: Enough’s Omer Ismail to Testify in Congress on Sudan Sanctions

Washington, D.C., April 3, 2017 (SSNA) — Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4, Omer Ismail, Senior Advisor at the Enough Project, will testify alongside a distinguished panel of activists before the U.S. Congress’ Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission hearing on “Sudan: Human Rights and Sanctions.”

For press unable to attend the hearing will be available for viewing on livestream.

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Room 2255, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. Click here for details.

Livestream: https://humanrightscommission.house.gov/

Witnesses:

Omer Ismail, Senior Advisor, Enough Project

Ken Isaacs, Vice President of Programs and Government Relations, Samaritan's Purse

Miles Windsor, Advocacy and Development Director, Middle East Concern

Jehanne Henry, Senior Researcher, Africa Division, Human Rights Watch

Hearing details: https://humanrightscommission.house.gov/events/hearings/sudan-human-rights-and-sanctions

Interview availability: Mr. Ismail will be available for selected media interviews following the hearing. For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Greg Hittelman, Director of Communications, +1 310 717 0606, gh@enoughproject.org.

About THE ENOUGH PROJECT: The Enough Project, an atrocity prevention research and policy non-profit organization, builds leverage for peace, human rights in Africa’s deadliest conflict zones by working to create real consequences for the perpetrators and facilitators of genocide and other mass atrocities. Enough, and its investigative partner The Sentry, aims to counter armed groups and violent kleptocratic regimes that are fueled by grand corruption, transnational crime and terror, and the pillaging and trafficking of ivory, gold, diamonds, conflict minerals, and other natural resources. Enough conducts field research in conflict zones, develops and advocates for policy recommendations, and mobilizes public campaigns. Learn more – and join us – at www.EnoughProject.org.