Juba, April 10, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudanese soldiers and government-sponsored militia groups have carried out what local residents described as “ethnic killings.”

Residents said Wau town has been besieged by government soldiers and armed militias loyal to Juba’s regime.

“They killed children, students going to school. When they find anyone in the road they kill them,” one resident told the Associated Press. Another eyewitness added, “Most of those doing it are guys in military uniform, this is clear. You can see they are carrying the flag of South Sudan.”

Resident revealed that targeted killing began Sunday evening and that both government soldiers and their allied militia target Fertit and Luo tribes.

The targeted killings occurred barely a day after a fierce fighting between government and rebel forces in Wau.