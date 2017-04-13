By Luk Kuth Dak

April 13, 2017 (SSNA) — As very many of you may recall that in the early 80’s that I served as Press Secretary to then Governor of the Greater Upper Nile Region, Mr. Daniel Koat Mathews, better as D.K. Mathews.

Governor Mathews ( an engineer by training) asked me a few months ago if I would consider going back to South Sudan, to help in the rebuilding of the young nation. I respectfully told him that such a move would be the last thing I would do. The reasons: there’s no longer the nobility in government service under Kiir and JCE Satan’s Kingdom.

To confirm the fact, all I needed to do was to point to mass massacres of innocent Nuer men, children and women, not to mention the hatred that engulfs the young country in every corner under this brutal dictator and his flunkies, who are inciting the worse aspect of human conditions, those that make us small, weak, fearful and divided. Enacting Jieeng dominance over others, rather than celebrating our difference, cooperating and finding what we all have in common, is the most destructive way forward I can imagine.

That’s why this moment is our history fills one with sadness and despair as I truly believe that the Satan’s Kingdom would only continue to grow deeper and deeper in dividing our people. It’s unfortunate that they admonished the fact that they needed a broader partnership and coalition to show us a way to a future of hope. They have forsaken that those alliances are essential if South Sudan is to be a nation for all.

Now we live in an environment where Satan’s Kingdom refers to the Nuer as enemies and Equatorians as foreigners. That shows how divided we really are as a people and as a nation. Because of that uncivilized behavior, the future of South Sudan looks as bleak as its past, if not worse. We must all reject those toxic beliefs.

On the contrary, (as a young journalist) I grew up in a time when Dinka and Nuer were so fond of one another. For example, the late Mr. Peter Gatkouth Gual and Ustaz Bona Malwal were inseparable. And when I was assigned to cover the Ministry of Mining and Industry, Ustaz Bona treated me with all due respect and greeted me in a fluent Nuer language. ” Male Luk, he would say.”

That’s the South Sudan we cherish.

Luk Kuth Dak is a former broadcasting journalist. He can be reached at lukedak@hotmail.com.