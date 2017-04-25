Juba/New York, April 25, 2017 (SSNA) — The United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday urges the 15-member council to impose an arms embargo and other sanctions on South Sudan, saying the international community should not wait for more South Sudanese to die before it acts.
The renewed U.S. call to ban weapons sale to South Sudan comes as fighting between South Sudanese warring factions intensified in Upper Nile and Equatoria regions.
“We must not wait for more deaths, more displacement, and more destruction before we have the courage to act,” Haley told the Council.
Meanwhile, Russia and China opposed the move, arguing that sanctions would not end the ongoing civil war. Russia has in the past blocked numerous proposed sanctions, claiming any sanction slapped on the war-wracked young nation wouldn’t solve anything.
However, a confidential source who demanded complete anonymity for fear of reprisal told the South Sudan News Agency that Juba had successfully courted Moscow to defend its interests at the world stage and that the agreement was inked a few years ago. The interest, according to the source, included blocking any sanction that could have a negative impact on South Sudan’s government.
The source added, “Russia relentless veto of South Sudan arms embargo and other sanctions was the main part of the pact signed between Russia and South Sudan.”
A United Nations diplomatic source also told the South Sudan News Agency that the August 2015 compromised peace agreement is dead, asserting, “the current Transitional Government of National Unity of South Sudan is not capable of ending South Sudan armed conflict.”
Russia should not let south Sudanese people continue dying just because of self interest, enough is enough
Don’t expect to be on side
Russia is not a problem and has never been the problem. We are like a soccer team in the football field. Russia is like a video referee. It is never wrong as a picture tells a thousand words. The Americans and the UK People are like redneck umpires who Who have to make sure whoever they like scores or wins goals out of good sportsmanship or fairness.
Russia don’t care of people to doe but for money through poor people blood.
Russia doesn’t get money or mineral resources from South Sudanese. They are born without biased against anyone. That’s why they make good judgements.
It is very unfortunate that Russia block sanction for South Sudan,and many people dying of hunger made by the country President and his regime men and women who only want power without people shame on Russia
It is good Russia block sunctions. Otherwise, the evil would have won against the good. Arabs, Dr Riek Machar and Dr lam Akol have been trying to destroy the SPLM/A since 1991, using their tribes to kill Dinkas who head(ed) the marginalised people’s movement/army.
It’s not about that it’s how south Sudanese be come together as one passed is a passed we on the future stop talking about what happened during that time how many members are dead when we fought with Arab about this country let me put it this way if we all die we who’s going to be in the country can you eat food with out sharing it with your brother it’s so selfish if nuer leave the country to the dinka is it all they needs? With out the country money guns and all the connection that dinka got from any corner they can start nothing like this but wait it will end soon..
There’s no need of sanction, South Sudan already sanctioned herself, because that famine going on in the country is more dangerous than sanction. Russia is right, there’s no need to punish those who ready punished themselves.
Russia should bring alternative for S. Sudan crises instead of blocking the armies Ambargo.,that might result the crises goodly.
Peace is not equal force. If two people fighting are separated by neutral parties, one of the neutral parties which is a participant in separating of the two shouldn’t threaten one side with the force or sunctions. The Government which was democratically elected and has the Constitution to protect has its majority of officials on the sunctions or in the sunctions list than the camp which has a historical reputation for rebellions against the collective people’s movement/army of which they were once belonged.In South Sudan the UN, NGOs, Khartoum,US , UK, and foreign based media have become allies of tribal Warlords Who wage sectarian violence against the diverse transitional government of nationality unity. This is appalling.
By signing that agreement Russia has allied with Dinka government to eliminate the citizens of South Sudan from the face of earth for no crime at all. Only Dinka tribe will have it all. This is so because they are the soldiers, cops, security intelligents and the resources for defence and security of the country are in their hands and are being misused.
Stop negativity n stupid idea, there is no government for Dinka, what about Equatorial n Nuer who are in government.
Russia and South Sudan have never assigned any agreement, requiring the former to help the latter evades sunctions if deserved.
Calling it Dinka government. we will support this government by all means yaa Mr. Lowani. And let see how equatorias with their allies, will win rebellion over Dinka the government as you guys calling.
What is in your mind immensily instead we sit and solves this problem first, other are still fueling it.. you’re still talking childish..when will you learn..why are you very dishearted like this..you don.t see the suffering of your people..why don.t you care about your people..
Russians and Chinese see things clearly. They act without prejudice. The US and UK could wipe out black people and Arab People,so their cooperations can milk the mineral resources.
The US has been supporting the rebels, using the CIA and some UN troops to make South Sudan a divided state where oil and other natural resources could be exploited under individual Warlords.
USA Intention is about regime change and they get their information from people who are on the ground who really don’t know the truth and liaise with the opposition who have much hatred for the ruling party and seeing one side of the coin instead of seeing all sides of the coin and make decision. The truth is South Sudanese are suffering some suffering are caused by them because they joined the rebellion causing disaster for them selves and their own people as they didn’t win the war and they also allow rebels to leave amongst them making them victim of circumstance. The main reason l think USA is after is the control of Energy sources “South Sudan Oil” is the caus of the war in South Sudan USA Supports the rebels they failed two attempts now the CIA Hold rebel leader in South Africa to give way for Equatorian Leader thinking things can change but let me be honest South Sudanese issue needs time no hurry otherwise South Sudan will become a front line once again after 20years of Civil war if America things South Sudan is like other countries where they can be run easily.USA is taking advantage of Economic war to remove South Sudan President if at all l ask! When USA under George Bush faced Economic Crisis did BUSH Resign then why do they want President to Resign. Always believe in Russia and see PUTIN as World example of good governance and leadership who protects the Vulnerable Country from fall prey to USA Interest. Therefore if America things EMBARGO and change in president can improve South Sudan they are just wasting their time. BRAVO TO PUTIN and am now understanding why USA always repel with USA decision now it has come clear to me now that USA are always after their interest even if it means destroying it especially LYBIA and the rest will follow LONG LIVE PUTIN LONG LIVE JUSTICE
Its is a selfish interest that Russia is acting that way, we should look at the innocent blood shed.
Through war we only lose lives and gain nothing why can’t we resolve matters in peaceful manner.
Arms embargo is a right decision to make.
We are ourselves the solutions to this mess because we haven’t well evaluated the impact of what is now happening, its not sanctions but how the international community can help south Sudan to stand these challenges.
Seth you are so naive .what has Salva done to that country other than slaughtering innocent civilians.
He is a disgrace to us .Americans discovered that oil and even invested in it.They have right to exploit more oil in that country.
Our independence came about because of their support.
We can not put blame some where other than ourselves.You grow up in your analysis.As regards to Russia we will have server ties in the future.
They have been difficult in helping resolve the situation in South Sudan.
Taban
I agreed, we are trying to put blam on other people, but the truth is that if we will not accept the fact that the solution to our problem will not come from somewhere else it will come within us we will not have peace forever. You cannot solve the problem that you don’t know its roots. Some people within us are hoping that someone else somehow will bring solutions to our problems. This type of mindset is what brought us to the situation that we are now facing. What happening now in South Sudan is the result of what as been going on since peace agreement was signed. From 2005 until 2013 and even now there are specific people that are benefiting from resources of our country and left millions of South Sudanese people without services. This act of mergenalazation is what let us vot for independence from the North. What will we expect if few people are the getting wealthy, while the rest are suppering? Until we stop traiblazim, and unite together as South Sudanese people against those crupted people whether those in the government or the position they are all criminals.
Thanks Mr. Seth. This is 99% cause of South Sudan war. You nailed down dude. It’s all about the interests.
why American are seriously about arm embargo on south Sudan what we expect from Donald is solution to end the war in s. Sudan than prolonging the war by imposing sanction. i strongly condemn American, Russia and china because they struggling for their interest not the suffering people of south Sudan GOD HELP US…….WE ARE DYYYIIING
what is Russia in its intrest of saling weapons or armmunition to south sudan.Russia must keep its intrests away
in south sudan. we dont want arms in our nation.TRUMP should go a head with his idea of sanctions to the country to prevent inocent people from dying. We need more nations to join trump’s idea. fuck u Russians.u dont how we are surffering here in africa because of ur Armmunitions.
Comment *Any way brothers and sisters whose are on the media ,USA they are too late for their disicion people of south Sudan now a day have suffering a lot if they took like one week ahead I don’t think they can recurs this incense civilians dying of hunger and kirr soldiers are killing even a baby ,woman that was not witness before during Arabic fighting ,south Sudan supposed to be richest country in Africa but Kiir leadership turned it to be poorest in worldwide, Russia has right to opposite USA because of their own interest in SS ,he knew that ,leadership in Ss is blind leadership they want it to be like that forever ,kiir leadership can not be described even his own pple are suffering too ,as am talking here ,am in upper Nile you can not believed if saw civilians situation, let US for get about Russia, even though they have their interest and they recurs people live is much better than government targeting civilians.
The more time wasted in pulling ropes on imposing Sanctions on south Sudan means more lives and properties Will be lost. The Dinka government needs change or otherwise the country will end up being divided into three. Am not far from the truth Dinkas can never be good leaders because they lack HEART of HUMANITY, they undermine the lives of all the non Dinkas.
Hello Yengi,
I think you have misconceptions about the ongoing crisis in South Sudan. The government is not a Dinka government, is the government of the Republic of South Sudan. I am asking you to reason first before you write because you might use some words that wouldn’t make any sense to the readers. We are all victim of the crupted government of our country. However, we need to differentiat between tribe and the government. I hope God will open our eyes so we can see what is exactly wrong with us. Thanks
South Sudanese thought there’s government coming with cake and distributes to civil population rather than turning up in cultivation to sustain themselves. I wishes I were the leader to lock in the UK USA and their agents ganging up to Bedlam my home.
We cannot create problems to ourselves and seek international community to find solutions for the problems we created with our own prejudices. We must resolve our own problems alone because we are the ones which created some Monsters such as coup d’etat, civil wars, famines, tribalism and rebellions.
President Kiir and Dinka tribe are not the cause of death in RSS, but United Nation Mission in South Sudan. If UN stop supporting rebels in South Sudan, there shouldn’t be war by now. I also blame President Kiir for letting rebels have their position back in the government and turn around and blame Kiir. Let me assure you back biters government does not belong Kiir alone but to every cabinet ministry. The first thing I will do if I landed in that country is to expel UN.
Russia is absolutely right to depend the youngest nation.
Sanction has nothing to do with current situation in the country and therefore we call upon the whole world to help South Sudanese in other ways rather than a sanction.
The US shouldn’t place embargo embargo on the Government if its troops are not deployed between South Sudan and its sleazy neighbours which have been responsible for the provisions of weapons to the rebels.
Sadly, I once thought Russians were the good guys. Now, I can see they are behind much of the world’s trouble. Where the Soviets left off, Putin picked right up and continues in the same evil model.
In the U.S., Russia/Putin were treated kindly by the Obama Administration; but he betrayed that trust by sending hundreds of spies and acting aggressively towards Ukraine. Putin had a real chance to make a deal with the new Trump Administration, but instead he opted for an aggressive stance and sent a spy ship to sit off the coastal waters of the United States. Now, Putin sends nuclear “bear” bombers to patrol the coastline of Alaska on a daily basis.
Clearly, Putin wants a world war and he is going to drag the rest of along for the horrific ride. Thank you Russia for giving the world yet another despotic leader.
Rusian and Chinese are played role on s. Sudan gov’t suporting him for another civil war. Look how they louph the suffering of south sudanese people. Because south sudan president is doom not realistic and creative like ugandan president “Uweri” who use south sudanese as his tools getting rich from south sudan resources. By importing posonous food and drinks.
US cares more than any other State in the UN Security Council. He or who is against the intention of the US is against the independence of South Sudan. Russia and China cares much about their economic benefits and the they can do any thing possible to block peace in the country because of the arms they supply. South Sudan tribalized political leaders are fooled by the support they are getting from these hungry superior states. One thing which clear is that China and Russia are aware that they are supporting an ethnic and tribalized regime which have the agenda of clearing the other ethnic communities from the face of the country. Evidence are clear even a blind person have notice them. The regime can not executed it’s long term plan without getting guns. An arms embargo will not allow the get the arminitions to finished the other unarmed people. The goverment have lost its meaningful role of protecting people. The current conflict is a war of tribal government against all citizens of the country. It deserve more stringent measures than even arms embargo. Political solution through a bias process is not a viable one for a lasting peace. More especially being patronised by the same leaders who are ordering attacks on civilians. The Solution can be through a nuetral mediator and in a place accessible by all the warring factions. Otherwise, South Sudan’s mess has gone beyond the solution from within and those who messed it up do not want to accept that they are already defeated in finding a viable solution.
Good Job Russian Government the most understand that South Sudan Government is not fighting Cavilians he is fighting with the long times Militias for the last 24 years so is not something new ,also Government is fighting people who are arm too so there is no way to take action in one side and live other side free while are the one who active day and night attacking Government places good job again Russian and China ,many are always against you but latter the I’ll get your point let them bark for now or action need to be taken by both sides
I would like to take this opportunity to express myself because the people of South Sudanese want in the country so from there the United States of America sit to south Sudan should get sanction for it and how original troops in southern Sudan
UN and their allies should be a shame for destroying the world instead of helping them. What benefits do we gain in Lybia rather than suffering of Lybian people? We see how suffering are children and women in Syria but nobody is paying attention about them rather than their resources? The UN Mission in Iraq caused civil war against Iraqi people while their resources are being looted! What is a really definition of UN and it Mission on Earth?
Mr. Ruot! Naath and Equatorias would not bring rigme change without helps from their bro. Dinkas. Truth must b said.
Russia benefits from s sudan’s conflict,they will never agree with any party that want to end suffering and death in s sudan bcoz it is their major source of income and where they damp their deadly weapons.
Comment what is so important about sanction on south sudan it,s can not help u nor stopped fighting in south sudan but increaseing more then this we expect UN security to give mor pursure on rebell and support peace.that is t ofhe only way UN can bring peace back to normal instead of embargo.as matter of fact rebels had a guns and gov,t too they are now fighting but those guns were here since.we need to support peace not armbargo i thanks Russia n china for standing with us new born country does not need sanction but support.
Comment *mr kristo what ever they call u your intention agains the gov,t will not happened we all know America was good friend to south sudan since but her attention is divert by those power hungry.Russia n China they are not supporting south sudanese bse fo their interest but for the right of south sudan there is awar in nigeria yemen syria and so many others within africa have you ever had a words sanction on such countries.No sanction it,s can not stop war