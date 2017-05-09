Juba, May 9, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudanese national army (SPLA) Chief of General Staff Paul Malong Awan has been fired and replaced with James Ajongo Awut, according to a decree broadcasted live on the state-controlled South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation Television (SSBCTV).
Tension is very high here in Juba as soldiers loyal to President Kiir are deployed on Juba streets and plainclothes national security agents drive in and around the capital telling people to go inside their houses.
The South Sudan News Agency has been told by a senior government official that any politician from Aweil community suspected of being a supporter of the sacked army General has been detained.
The official added that nobody knows what will happen as factions of the SPLA loyal to Awan have also blocked roads leading to Awan’s residence, warning, “If he [Awan] refuses to surrender his power peacefully, then Juba could burn.”
The decree was broadcasted at 8:10pm, South Sudan local time.
It is not clear what cause Awan’s removal. However, rumors about Awan wanting to overthrow Kiir’s government have been swirling in Juba.
Hi! south Sudan, please done try kill innocent people again because of power.
Ambassador Telar Deng should be President of South Sudan! Bring him back from Moscow! Long live Telar! Down with Paul Malong!
Am not surprise at all cost! this is my country I know very very well am a pure South Sudanese by birth not neutralize but we common citizens will wait and see! otherwise we hope Juba will remain conducive as usual, this is only prayerfully!!
Either shit will hit the fan or peace at last. Kiir has to have the gut to arrest Awan the butcher and send him to the Hague and arrest any so called followers, then he talks to the nation on TV and hands over power to a more nationalist, stable general for now until election. Meanwhile, June 2015 agreement has to be implemented without Kiir , Machar, Taban and the 2nd vice president.
FYI, power has to be hand over to a general not Nuer nor Dinka. I let South Sudanese think about it.
There will joy, and forgiveness by intuition from South Sudanese, once Kiir goes on TV, and resigns. People are tired of war, sufferance.
Like your stories on South Sudan and want to always keep in touch
Why him other than NOT?
General Paul has served the army as a chief for long. His replacement is a normal adminstrative procedure, reflecting that no army officer can hold that position forever. There is a zero conflict between him and Kiir.
Salva kirr mayardit congratulation.
please King Puol join our rebellion!!
Viva SPLM/A – IO God open away to freedom fighter.
Dr Riek Machar will lead South Sudan by all mean!
Wah
My God lead
For the first time in history where birds of the same feather now fly differently