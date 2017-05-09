South Sudan’s Kiir. Photo: AFP

Juba, May 9, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudanese national army (SPLA) Chief of General Staff Paul Malong Awan has been fired and replaced with James Ajongo Awut, according to a decree broadcasted live on the state-controlled South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation Television (SSBCTV).

Tension is very high here in Juba as soldiers loyal to President Kiir are deployed on Juba streets and plainclothes national security agents drive in and around the capital telling people to go inside their houses.

The South Sudan News Agency has been told by a senior government official that any politician from Aweil community suspected of being a supporter of the sacked army General has been detained.

The official added that nobody knows what will happen as factions of the SPLA loyal to Awan have also blocked roads leading to Awan’s residence, warning, “If he [Awan] refuses to surrender his power peacefully, then Juba could burn.”

The decree was broadcasted at 8:10pm, South Sudan local time.

It is not clear what cause Awan’s removal. However, rumors about Awan wanting to overthrow Kiir’s government have been swirling in Juba.

Previous post UN deploys troops to Upper Nile to ‘enable aid delivery’

11 comments. Leave new

johnb
May 9, 2017 1:28 pm

Hi! south Sudan, please done try kill innocent people again because of power.

Reply
John Bong Sunday
May 9, 2017 1:38 pm

Ambassador Telar Deng should be President of South Sudan! Bring him back from Moscow! Long live Telar! Down with Paul Malong!

Reply
George William
May 9, 2017 1:48 pm

Am not surprise at all cost! this is my country I know very very well am a pure South Sudanese by birth not neutralize but we common citizens will wait and see! otherwise we hope Juba will remain conducive as usual, this is only prayerfully!!

Reply
Garrack
May 9, 2017 2:10 pm

Either shit will hit the fan or peace at last. Kiir has to have the gut to arrest Awan the butcher and send him to the Hague and arrest any so called followers, then he talks to the nation on TV and hands over power to a more nationalist, stable general for now until election. Meanwhile, June 2015 agreement has to be implemented without Kiir , Machar, Taban and the 2nd vice president.
FYI, power has to be hand over to a general not Nuer nor Dinka. I let South Sudanese think about it.
There will joy, and forgiveness by intuition from South Sudanese, once Kiir goes on TV, and resigns. People are tired of war, sufferance.

Reply
Agyei
May 9, 2017 2:14 pm

Like your stories on South Sudan and want to always keep in touch

Reply
Gagool
May 9, 2017 2:18 pm

Why him other than NOT?

Reply
Bala
May 9, 2017 2:34 pm

General Paul has served the army as a chief for long. His replacement is a normal adminstrative procedure, reflecting​ that no army officer can hold that position forever. There is a zero conflict between him and Kiir.

Reply
Dobuol Yang Riek
May 9, 2017 3:08 pm

Salva kirr mayardit congratulation.
please King Puol join our rebellion!!
Viva SPLM/A – IO God open away to freedom fighter.

Reply
Dobuol Yang Riek
May 9, 2017 3:09 pm

Dr Riek Machar will lead South Sudan by all mean!

Reply
Festus chol
May 9, 2017 3:12 pm

Wah
My God lead

Reply
Amule Robert Idris
May 9, 2017 3:39 pm

For the first time in history where birds of the same feather now fly differently

Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *