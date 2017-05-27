Council Bluffs, Iowa, May 27, 2017 (SSNA) — The Nuer Community Development Services in the United States (NCDS-USA) under the leadership of Chairwoman Nyanguok Gatloa has begun its annual convention on Saturday in the U.S state of Iowa after months of coordinated planning.

Thousands of community members from the United States and around the world attended the two-day meeting (May 27-28), which was held at The Mid-America Center, located in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Attendees flocked the convention center with many dancing and singing traditional songs.

The meeting was attended by the armed opposition figures. Among the noticeable attendees were Dr. Isaac Kueth Gang – SPLM/A-IO Representative to the United States, Stephen Par Kuol – Chairman of the SPLM/A-IO Foreign Affairs, Angelina Teny – SPLM/A-IO security and defense committee, among others.

The first day of the meeting was intense and security was very tight.

The South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) witnessed two Nuer Community members (name withheld) being thrown out of the meeting hall after their names were discovered in a list deemed to be for Nuer members who have been labeled as “agents of current South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.” Gai and his followers were harshly criticized, with some people describing them as “Bogus SPLM/A-IO members who will never succeed in their stomach politics.”

“They [Taban and his supporters] are Nuer Community members who accept blood money from a genocidal regime who killed their own mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers,” Nhial Peter said.

“Taban Deng Gai is a nobody in the Greater Nuer Community. We know him, the man is a world-class selfish human being, Nhial assertively told the cheering audience.

The SSNA has also witnessed many attendees expressing their anger over the alleged detainment of South Sudanese rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar in South Africa. Members called for his release and warned that they are ready to launch “a scorched-earth global campaign” if their leader is not allowed to leave South Africa.

“We will burst into pieces Kiir’s blood money in the face of anyone who accepts bribes from Juba’s genocidal regime,” Sarah G. Deng warned.

Most speakers talked about Nuer unity and other strategies to counter any external threat against the Nuer community.

Dr. Gang said he is committed to working hard to make sure Nuer unity is achieved.

Kuol on his part told the audience that Nuer unity should not base on emotion, adding, “our unity must be strong now, tomorrow, and forever.”

Mrs. Teny calls for peace in South Sudan and urges the community members to stick together and work for peace.

Today (Sunday), the 2017 convention is expected to deliver on a host of issues and pass a resolution which will then be considered binding. The resolution will also be considered the final legal document of the next NCDS leadership.

The South Sudan News Agency was blocked from covering some closed-door deliberations. The SSNA team was told that the NCDS has rights to deny any media outlet from covering some “sensitive information.”

There are currently seven candidates vying for the NCDS-USA next leadership. The current leadership will step down in July 2017.

The Nuer Community Development Service is the largest South Sudanese Community in the United States.