Juba, May 31, 2017 (SSNA) — Pope Francis’s scheduled visit to South Sudan has been canceled, the Vatican has said.

The announcement comes after a security group declared the war-ravaged young nation as “too dangerous.”

“A possible trip has been under study, but it will not take place this year,” Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said.

A church leader told the South Sudan News Agency in Juba that the ongoing civil war is the main factor in Vatican’s decision to cancel the visit.