Juba, June 6, 2017 (SSNA) — A South Sudanese international model who lives in the United States has been praised for promoting her natural skin color at modeling shows, media reports have shown.
Nyakim Gatwech, a 24-year-old who currently resides in the US state of Minnesota has been noticed as a new kind of model with an exceptional personality after she defies rules of skin bleaching or brightening.
Nyakim has been nicknamed as “Queen of Dark” for her dark complexion. She says she loves her dark skin with pride and urges other women to embrace their natural skins colors.
One media report said her “self-confidence is refreshing, especially at a time when people have major body image issues.”
Many international modeling firms said Nyakim’s personality is refreshing and believe her self-confidence could help other young women who may be struggling with their skin colors.
A report published by the Huffington Post noticed that she was once asked by a Uber driver if she could bleach her skin. However, Nyakim, in a Twitter tirade, responded by laughing at the driver and then blasted the Uber driver by embracing her skin color.
keep it up nyakim u are a gold model to us. I would want u also to show the pride color without bleaching
God’s gift should not be man’s gift.
Nyakim keep up that spirit and you will teach others.
Regards and Thanks
Black is beautiful and from looks of things bleaching is irreverable
Keep it up my sister and thanks for making us proud South Sudanese