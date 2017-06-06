Juba/Washington, DC, June 6, 2017 (SSNA) — The United Nations has warned that South Sudan’s hunger crisis is worsening and blames South Sudanese warring factions of failing to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing civil war.

United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization director, José Graziano da Silva, said, “Donors are exhausted to fund a situation where they don’t see results,” adding, “Conflict is the main cause of hunger in South Sudan, but the warring parties have failed to make peace.”

UN also said corruption, donors’ commitments, and lack of political will contributed to the food crisis.

FOA’s director da Silva told a gathering at an event organized by a policy institute in Washington, DC, that UN gave seeds to South Sudanese farmers, but the farmers decided to eat the seeds.

“We just distributed seeds in South Sudan. And they ate them — all the seeds…and we can’t blame them for that,” he said.

Mr da Silva admitted that the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which he said has a political power to end South Sudan’s civil war is divided, allowing the war to continue. He said, “half support one side; half the other.” He did not specify names of nations he believes support the government or the armed opposition.